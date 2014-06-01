Santa Barbara Mathletes Score at National High School Math Competition

Seven high schoolers from Santa Barbara participated in the American Regions Mathematics League (ARML), a challenging high school math competition, in Las Vegas over the weekend as part of the Southern California ARML teams.

The Santa Barbara group is organized and coached by SB Family School, a private math enrichment program that offers math camps and math circles, as well as math teams, for students in grades three through 12.

Alex Meiburg, a 12th-grader at Dos Pueblos High School, was the first Santa Barbara student ever to be placed on the highest-level So.Cal.ARML team. His team came in second at the Las Vegas site and fifth in the nation, earning him a plaque and a math book.

ARML takes place at four sites in the United States simultaneously, and several teams fly in from Asia for it. The total number of students participating is about 2,000.

James Deacon, a homeschooled 11th-grader, won a medal for having the top Individual score on his team, which was also the top Individual score among Santa Barbara students. The ARML competition includes individual and team events, emphasizing creative problem-solving and proof-writing.

Other local students who participated this year and contributed significantly to their teams’ achievements were Adam Dai, Andrew Dutcher, Brandon Dutcher, Mark Nevins and Kenyon Prater.

— Skona Brittain runs advanced math groups at SB Family School.