Santa Barbara May See Monsoonal Thunderstorms

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | July 14, 2014 | 11:37 a.m.

Santa Barbara County is facing a chance of monsoonal thunderstorms Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

A hazardous weather outlook was issued for parts of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties this week.

There’s a chance of thunderstorms in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties on Monday, with a slight chance of flash flooding associated with those storms, forecasters said.

Santa Barbara County was expected to be cloudy most of the day Monday, with a 20-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening.

A high-pressure system over Nevada is bringing a surge of monsoonal moisture to southwest California, causing a threat of thunderstorms and brief, heavy rainfall.

At the worst, there could be an inch of rain in a short period of time, weather specialist David Sweet said. It’s more likely the amounts of rain will vary with the strength of the storms, he said.

Thunderstorms are expected to keep to mountains and desert, but there is potential for localized flooding from the quick-moving storms.

“When thunder roars, go indoors” is the agency’s slogan for lightning safety, and Sweet reminds people that getting inside is the safest way to shelter.

Eleven people were injured and two were killed by lightning strikes at Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park over the weekend, he noted.

The significant increase in humidity Monday will “continue to bring discomfort” with higher temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

Santa Barbara and Santa Maria will both have highs around 80 degrees, which will drop slightly as the week goes on.  

The skies should clear up for the rest of the week, with mostly sunny weather. The South Coast will have temperatures peak in the high 70s and nighttime lows around 65. 

