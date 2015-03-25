Friday, April 6 , 2018, 3:26 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Mayor, Chamber President Reflect on Modified State of City Breakfast

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | March 25, 2015 | 7:03 p.m.

All appeared calm this week in Santa Barbara after the State of the City event was held on Friday.

Mayor Helene Schneider said she was pleased with the event, despite an initial move last year to remove the Chamber of Commerce as the event's host.

The State of the City event is an annual breakfast event, hosted by the Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region, and gives the mayor and other city officials the chance to talk about city highlights important to the business community.

But the event hit a snag last year when Schneider expressed concerns about the event's accessibility to the public, and said the city would be making a move to break with the business organization.

At the time, the chamber had already secured the venue and more than $10,000 in sponsorships for the event, Noozhawk reported.

“We were ready to go with the event,” Chamber President Ken Oplinger told Noozhawk at the time. “We were very excited to be able to do it for the 15th year. She was very clear this wasn’t up for discussion. We’ll be stepping aside.”

Tickets to the event are normally $60 a piece and include breakfast at The Fess Parker DoubleTree Hotel.  

In February, it was announced that the Chamber would host the event after all, and would allow the public to attend free of charge during the presentation.

About 400 people paid for tickets this year, and several dozen people attended for free to listen to the presentation, which featured Schneider and City Administrator Paul Casey as speakers.

Helene Schneider

Schneider, who provided few details then about how the decision to part with the chamber was reached, said at the time that she wanted to offer free admission to the public.

But some speculated that the move was a jab at the chamber for supporting the Highway 101 widening project, which Schneider has taken issue with.

However, last week's event was carried off seemingly without a hitch.

Oplinger told Noozhawk earlier this week that the chamber was "pleased to open the mayor’s speech up to the public, and had a few dozen people attend for that purpose."

He said paid attendance to the event was on par with last year.

Moving forward, the chamber will be reaching out to the city next week to suggest dates for next year.

Ken Oplinger

Oplinger said the intention is to have a similar event in 2016, "but we want to discuss it with the city now so we can plan accordingly."

Schneider said she felt the event "went very well," and that she'd heard that more than 60 people RSVP'd to attend the presentation part of the event.

"The chamber did offer seats at tables to many of them, with other seats available theater-style for any overflow," Schneider said. "I heard that this aspect was a good way to create more inclusivity and transparency connected to the city’s largest presentation of the year."

She added that she had not had a chance to talk with chamber staff about how the logistics worked out, but said she looks "forward to that conversation."

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 