Santa Barbara Mayoral Candidates Battle One More Time Before Nov. 7 Election

Televised KEYT News debate gives Hal Conklin, Frank Hotchkiss, Angel Martinez, Cathy Murillo and Bendy White a last chance to make case to undecided voters

The tight race for Santa Barbara mayor entered its final week Sunday night when the five candidates slugged it out over the future of State Street, pension reform, rental housing, and even climate change.

It was the final forum, but since it was televised by KEYT News, it was the widest audience the candidates had to speak to voters before the Nov. 7 vote-by-mail election. Hal Conklin, Frank Hotchkiss, Angel Martinez, Cathy Murillo and Bendy White are running for Santa Barbara’s top elected spot.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton, veteran journalist Jerry Roberts of the Newsmakers with Jerry Roberts blog and KEYT News anchor C.J. Ward asked the questions for the one-hour event, which was moderated by KEYT’s Beth Farnsworth from the patio of the station’s studio overlooking Santa Barbara.

The candidates expressed similar, but slightly nuanced views on how to fix State Street, which has suffered from high commercial rents, retail sales moving to Amazon.com and lingering problems with the homeless and aggressive vagrants.

“Yes we have, and we always will have problems with vagrants, but they have a right to be there, and the best way we can counteract that is to bring more positive activity,” Hotchkiss said.

Hotchkiss said he’d like to bring anchor stores to downtown and increase the police presence. He also urged the residents to dine and shop downtown.

“I hope you will come downtown and start enjoying it because it really is a pretty darn good place,” he said.

“Retail in America is changing and Santa Barbara needs to change if it wants to survive,” said Conklin, noting that State Street is too long to be sustained as a vibrant retail hub.

Murillo said housing belongs in the downtown area. She said she wants to work with homeless service providers and law enforcement to reduce the negative behavior, but, like Hotchkiss, says there’s a lot of good happening on State Street.

“My vision for downtown is a bustling civic center, providing revenue streams for our city and providing good jobs for our locals,” she said.

“I’d like to keep a positive thought about State Street because there’s more stores that have occupants and thriving businesses, and I want to start with a positive attitude.”

Conklin, a former mayor, said that at 16 blocks, State Street is too long.

“One of the things we can do is break up downtown into a series of unique senses of place around various themes,” he said. “One of those certainly can be retail, one could be history, some could be around the arts, some could be around nightlife, some could be around the waterfront.

“Give them their own sense of identity.”

White said he wants to bring housing to downtown to create a natural base for shopping in Santa Barbara’s core.

“There are going to be some real opportunities there,” he said. “If we bring in housing, that’s going to go a long way toward upgrading State Street.”

Martinez, a retired business executive and first-time candidate squaring off against four veteran council members, blamed State Street problems on city officials.

“In my opinion, State Street, due to a lack of vision, lack of planning by the current city council, is failing as a retail corridor,” he said. “It’s appealing only to tourists versus our local population.

“Transient vagrancy and panhandling is worse than it has ever been with a seemingly unstoppable flow of transients from all over the country, frightening and intimidating tourists and locals alike.”

Martinez said his opponents lacked vision and leadership. As has been the case in previous mayoral forums, he butted heads with Hotchkiss, this time on the issue of climate change.

Roberts directed a specific question toward Hotchkiss, stating that academies of science from about 80 countries and 95 percent of active climate scientists hold the position that humans are causing global warming.

Hotchkiss pushed back on the question, telling him his facts were wrong.

“My position is, as it is of many people, that Mother Nature predominates and man plays a very small role,” he said.

Martinez jumped on the statement.

“I find it untenable that we can have potentially a mayor of Santa Barbara who is a climate-change denier,” he said.

A recent poll paid for by Roberts and conducted by Validity Research found Hotchkiss leading the field, followed by Murillo, then Conklin, Martinez and White. Martinez has been trying to peel away support from the conservative Hotchkiss by appealing to the business community, and hoping that the three strong Democrats — Conklin, Murillo and White — split the expected votes of majority registered Democrats.

Martinez opened Sunday’s forum by informing viewers that he got into the race because a political “operative” whom he didn’t name had warned him not to run. He said a “monolithic cadre of politicians” has left the city with no new ideas or vision, and that “not a single person at City Hall is accountable for the economic development of our city.”

In contrast to Martinez, Hotchkiss struck a more positive and collaborative tone during the debate.

All the candidates said they opposed rent control. Only Hotchkiss opposes Measure C, the city’s proposed sales tax increase on the November ballot.

KEYT took questions from viewers. One of the questions, although it was not acknowledged on live TV, came from Murillo’s ex-husband, David Pritchett, who asked the candidates to share their annual income and whether they could relate to a family in Santa Barbara that earned $60,000 a year.

Only Murillo actually stated her annual salary — $48,000 a year.

Hotchkiss said “yes, we have to pinch pennies and be careful, and spend wisely. I am not a super wealthy guy. I appreciate people who have to struggle. It’s one of the reasons I am against Measure C; it increases taxes unnecessarily.”

White said he lived “on a modest income” and was fortunate enough to have purchased a home a long time ago.

“I am not someone who is able to drive around in my limo,” he said.

Conklin said he lives on a small retirement income.

“We live comfortably, but we live modestly,” he said.

The outlier was Martinez, the former CEO of Deckers Brands whose family immigrated to the United States from Cuba when he was a young boy.

“My income is very high, however, I am probably the only candidate here who grew up on food stamps, welfare and aid to families with dependent children,” he said.

All the candidates agreed that the city needs to reform its pension system to reduce liability. The city has already started a two-tiered system for new employees.

White provided the most expansive answer.

“Our retirement system is an inexcusable top-down program basically from the state,” he said. “Gov. Gray Davis was recalled because he launched this foolishness that is hurting every municipality in the state.”

