Santa Barbara Mayoral, City Council Candidates Talk Millennial Housing at Forum

Coastal Housing Coalition hosts gathering for hopefuls at The New Vic Theatre

Millennials, and how to provide housing for them, dominated the discussion at Thursday’s Santa Barbara mayoral and City Council forum at The New Vic Theatre.

The Coastal Housing Coalition hosted the event — the first of the 2017 election season — which focused on high-density housing, accessory dwelling units and the future of State Street.

Former Santa Barbara Community Development Director Dave Davis moderated the event.

Many of the candidates said that Santa Barbara needs to allow small rental housing units downtown for millennials who want to walk to restaurants and coffee shops. Renters in the downtown area would breathe life into the retail shops that are struggling with competition from Amazon.

“You can walk to a latte,” said mayoral candidate Angel Martinez, adding that “younger people are not car dependent.”

Martinez, the former CEO and chairman of Deckers, said that downtown should offer 600-square-foot apartments for people with no cars.

“If you have a car, rent somewhere where there is parking,” Martinez said.

It was the first opportunity to see Martinez on a public stage alongside his opponents: Councilwoman Cathy Murillo, Councilman Harwood “Bendy” White and former mayor and councilman Hal Conklin, whose campaign slogan is “Hal, Yes!”

Candidate Frank Hotchkiss was not in attendance.

Martinez cast himself as a business executive who can bring an entrepreneurial spirit and vision to City Hall.

He noted that he was the only employer on the panel, and that Deckers and other businesses have struggled to hire and retain employees because of the lack of affordable housing in Santa Barbara.

He said city leaders should plan for millennials because they are the future, and that the Santa Barbara “should be the best small city in America,”

As a practical matter, the forum was Martinez’s first big opportunity to air his views on a grand stage, and build his brand, against opponents with significantly more name recognition. Conklin hammered the drum about how the city needs to plan from the ground up and not the top down.

“The community needs to own the answer,” Conklin said. “You have to make sure the public feels it’s part of their plan.”

White said the housing issue is “multifaceted.”

“We have been working on it for a century, and we will be working on it indefinitely,” White said.

He called Santa Barbara an “inheritance” and “a jewel” and something that the community needed to preserve.

White said every conversation that he has about housing involves someone suggesting moving rental apartments downtown, which would protect the neighborhoods from congestion.

The retail-vacancy crisis on State Street, White said, “is an opportunity in the making.”

“We have a canvas to repaint in the next 10 years and it is going to be really exciting,” White said.

Murillo agreed that the city should explore housing in the downtown area.

“It’s an environmental problem when you have 20,000 people commuting everyday on Highway 101,” Murillo said.

Murillo noted that the city is refining its average unit-sized density incentive program so that the high-density housing projects are in the correct parts of the city.

“We want to put these well-designed complexes along transportation corridors,” Murillo said. “We’re trying to fix it.”

While the mayoral candidates talked about the importance of moving housing for millennials downtown, council candidate Kristen Sneddon said the city should also focus on housing for working families with children.

It’s not realistic, she said, to plan a city under the ideal that the future will consist of only young professionals walking and biking, without owning cars.

“Why aren’t we putting family housing near schools instead of millennial housing?” Sneddon asked, noting that many of the recently approved high-density housing projects are near Santa Barbara Junior High and Santa Barbara High School.

Sneddon said the city infrastructure is “not setup to support car-lessness.”

“I think it’s unrealistic to say that no one will have cars,” said Sneddon, who was the only council candidate to mention homelessness in the downtown core, and the need to address that issue as part of the State Street revitalization.

Sneddon, an environmental scientist who said she grew up in rent-controlled housing, is running against council candidates Jay Higgins and Jim Scafide in District 4.



Higgins, a land-use planning consultant who is also chairman of the Santa Barbara Planning Commission, said he’d like to see the city speed up planning review for the developers, and provide more consistency, so that the rules don’t change halfway through the process.

He noted that he objected to the council’s recent decision to cap the number of AUD units approved per year at 125.

“I don’t think metering units at 125 is helpful, and I don’t think pulling the plug on things in the process is helpful either,” Higgins said.

Scafide, an attorney, and a former councilman and mayor in the 10,000 population city of East Liverpool, Ohio, said, “I know what it takes to get things done.”

District 5 candidates Warner McGrew and Eric Friedman also spoke at the forum. They were mostly in agreement on the issues.

McGrew said it was important to maintain housing affordability in the city so that families that have been here for generations are not forced out.

“I am really in favor of preserving neighborhoods and moving the housing downtown,” McGrew said.

The city’s former fire chief also said he was in favor of accessory dwelling units, which the state legalized, as a way to create more affordable housing.

McGrew said ADUs allow homeowners to rent out a unit, and still be able to own and maintain a Santa Barbara house.

Friedman, who previously worked for former Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal, told a story of how his single mother moved to Santa Barbara when he was a child, and how they had no place to live the night before he was supposed to start a school.

His mother found a place, but was forced to pay double because she had a child. ​Friedman said his mother was told that it would be easier to rent to her if she had a dog, not a child.

Friedman, who no longer works for Carbajal and recently took a job at Trader Joe's, said he supports accessory dwelling units in the city because they allow families to stay together, whether in the form of seniors or children who can live in the home. His mother was forced to move to Lompoc after he graduated the sixth grade to afford a place to live.

“I am big supporter of supporting renters, especially in this community,” Friedman said.

District 6 candidate Jack Ucciferri said he wants to close a portion of State Street to cars and turn it into a pedestrian mall, create a food truck circle and allow more pop-up stores downtown.

Ucciferri, a Realtor who used to own a vacation-rental business, said the city needs to put the idea of rent control “back on the table,” if for no other reason than to use as a negotiation tactic.

Ucciferri also said he wants stop Cox Communications’ monopoly of cable service in the city, which drew applause from the more than 150 people in the audience. His opponents, Aaron Solis and councilman Gregg Hart, were not in attendance.

The election is Nov. 7

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.