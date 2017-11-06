Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 6:58 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Mayoral Election:16,800 People Have Already Voted

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | November 6, 2017 | 10:30 p.m.

The city of Santa Barbara has already received and processed 16,800 ballots for Tuesday’s vote-by-mail election, putting it on pace to well surpass voter turnout in 2013.

The last time there was mayor’s race for an open seat, in 2009, 23,167 people cast ballots.

City Clerk Services Manager Sarah Gorman said the city will release the first round of election results about 8:30 p.m. Those will be from all the ballots submitted through Monday.

The city will then release a second round of results — everything that was submitted through 8 p.m. Tuesday — by 11 p.m.

The next time the city releases results will be late Friday, Nov. 10. Since ballots that are postmarked on Nov. 7 still count, the city gives the ballots three days to arrive. Whatever arrives in the mail on Friday will be counted by the end of the day.

The final deadline will come next Wednesday, Nov. 15. If a voter forgot to sign a ballot, he or she will have the opportunity to come into City Hall and sign the ballot, and have it still count.

The mayor's race features a battle involving three City Council incumbents — Harwood "Bendy" White, Frank Hotchkiss and Cathy Murillo. Also in the race are Angel Martinez and Hal Conklin. 

Incumbent Gregg Hart is running against Jack Ucciferri and Aaron Solis in District 6. Warner McGrew and Eric Friedman are campaigning for an open seat in District 5. In District 4, it's a three-way battle between Jay Higgins, Kristen Sneddon and Jim Scafide.

Measure C, a one-cent sales tax rate increase on the ballot, would raise the sales tax from 7.75 percent to 8.75 percent. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

