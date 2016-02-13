Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 7:06 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Santa Barbara Medical Team Traveling to Haiti Hospital to Teach Critical Care Skills

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | February 13, 2016 | 9:00 p.m.

The devastating 2010 Haiti earthquake destroyed many of the impoverished Caribbean nation’s hospitals, killed a number of its health-care practitioners and drove many more away.

Re-establishing medical care in Haiti has been a challenge for the last five years, and a group of Santa Barbara-area doctors and nurses is hoping to do its part to help.

On Feb. 19, a team of physicians, nurses and respiratory therapists will travel to Haiti to train one hospital’s staff to care for critically ill patients.

The idea of teaching local doctors and nurses in Haiti was immediately appealing to Dr. Jeffrey Fried, a pulmonary and critical care specialist at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Fried has been part of short-term medical trips in the past, but he always wondered if he could do more. Last year, he attended a presentation by the group Equal Health, which provides training to doctors and nurses in Haiti.

“I felt like this was an organization I could really get behind, one that wants to train their next generation of medical providers to care for their own communities,” he told Noozhawk.

Fried organized a team that will spend a week at University Hospital in Mirebalais, Haiti. There, they’ll be teaching a course in the fundamentals of critical care support.

The hospital was built after the earthquake and is run by Partners in Health, a global health organization that works to establish long-term support relationships with sister medical organizations in poor communities.

A critical care unit was added in 2015, but “they don’t have any specialists there,” Fried said, adding that staff training also has been lacking.

In fact, only three of the hospital’s eight critical care beds are being used because the staff has not been adequately prepared.

“We’re hoping to help with that,” Fried said.

He and Diane Barkas, a clinical nurse specialist for Cottage Hospital’s adult intensive care unit, will be leading the trip.

Traveling with them are Drs. Kacie Brumley, Lisa Ferrigno, Connor Johnson and Jason Prystowsky; nurses Maggie Cote and Patti Wicklund; and respiratory care practitioners Kaina Gomard and Mario Guillen. 

Nine of the 10 team members are currently working at Cottage Hospital, and the 10th is a former employee, Fried said.

All 10 are paying their own expenses to take the trip, the first time any of them have visited Haiti.

Once in Haiti, the team will be teaching hospital staff how to deal with the most seriously ill patients, including those with respiratory or kidney failures, those who have suffered major trauma, or experienced complications from surgery, gastrointestinal bleeding, drug overdoses and the like.

The course will cover the fundamentals of critical care support, and will take place over the span of five days, accounting for the time needed to have their presentations translated into French.

Lectures and hands-on skills training will take place, as well as some bedside training, according to Barkas.

It’s the same class that Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital has been teaching to new residents at the hospital for the last 12 years.

“It gives them a good foundation of taking care of really sick patients,” Fried said.

Barkas summed up the expectations for the team.

“I’m excited to teach this knowledge to them and pass this on to improve their health care,” she said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 