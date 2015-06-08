Storefront Medical Marijuana Dispensary Could Open on Upper State Street in Santa Barbara

The city Planning Commission approves the dispensary for Ontare Plaza; the proposal already has sparked opposition from nearby businesses and residents

Santa Barbara is poised to allow a storefront medical marijuana dispensary to open in Ontare Plaza near ice cream, doughnut and sandwich shops.

The dispensary would be the first storefront shop since Santa Barbara revamped its cannabis dispensary regulations in 2013. In 2012, the city's four permitted dispensaries all closed up shop after federal raids on two South Coast operations and the delivery of asset-forfeiture warning letters to landlords.

The storefront dispensary has sparked widespread opposition from nearby businesses and residents who say that a place that sells marijuana is the wrong kind of shop for that area of Santa Barbara.

"I don't think it is a good idea," said Adriana Stites, a homeowner who has lived on San Pedro Lane, behind Ontare Plaza, for more than 40 years. "I think they should find somewhere else."

The Planning Commission last Thursday voted 6-1 — with Planning Commissioner Michael Jordan dissenting — to approve the dispensary at 3617 State St. on Upper State Street, next to Cigar Empire III and near Baskin Robbins 31 Flavors, Subway, Rudy's, Spudnuts and The Tee Off.

Opponents have 10 days from approval to appeal the project, which would then be the subject of a City Council hearing for the final decision.

The dispensary is in a popular shopping area where the parking is so impacted businesses have hired valet services and blocked off individual parking spaces with signs and cones.

During the project review, businesses and residents raised concerns about bringing more traffic and cars to an already congested parking lot. Some residents objected to what they believe will be inevitable: even more employees and customers parking on their residential street and then walking to Ontare Plaza.

"There's not enough parking now," said Stites, adding that people frequently park on the street in front of her house. "It's gotten worse and worse."

Sarah Griffin said she lives in San Roque Gardens near the Ontare Plaza. She has lived there for 30 years and has raised a family there.

"I hate being a NIMBY," Griffin said. "I really hate that. I have lived in this area and watched the traffic and parking spilling over into my neighborhood from this plaza over the years, increasing more and more every year."

Gordon Hardy, owner of Jeannine's Bakery in the Ontare Plaza, said even as a proprietor he sometimes has to circle eight or 10 times in search of parking, then still has to park two blocks away.

"The parking situation you can't believe what goes on there unless you are there," he said. "The parking is just horrible."

Hardy said "the strip center is just jammed with cars." He said his restaurant is broken into one or two times a year and the nearby pharmacy has been broken into several times.

"It is not a crime-free area," he said. "We are not in favor of this tenant."

The city has designated that block and several others next to it on State Street as a potential place for a storefront dispensary because the police department says it is not a high crime area.

Dispensary applicant and attorney Joe Allen said he doesn't expect any increase in crime or worsening of the parking problems there.

"Parking is a problem anytime a commercial space is rented to some enterprise that is going to bring customers into the plaza," Allen said. "It doesn't matter if you rent to me or to Jeannine's Bakery or to a place that sells shoes. People are going to come park."

Allen said customers will likely pick up a week's supply at a time.

"They come, they obtain their supplies and they go home," Allen said. "There is no reason why a cancer patient or a glaucoma patient or an arthritis patient needs to be medicating in the parking lot of a shopping center."

The dispensary plans to install two video cameras on the outside of the store and provide two full-time security guards. The storefront would be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday and operators plan to place a sign in the storefront that says no one under 21 is allowed. The dumpsters would also be padlocked so that people wouldn't rifle through the trash looking for marijuana

Allen said the marijuana would be grown in Buellton and the Santa Ynez Valley.

Nearby homeowner Debra Bower said she is not against medical marijuana for medicinal purposes, but questions whether the storefront dispensary belongs so close to homes.

"It's not a family-friendly enterprise," she said. "This is a good neighborhood."

But nearby resident Nick Lewis said he thinks a storefront dispensary is "fantastic." He said his wife, Judy, has had Parkinson's disease for the past 10 years. Marijuana treats her disease better than traditional medications, he said.

He said she has used medical marijuana for the past two years and ever since, she has been able to dramatically cut back on another medication that "was killing her."

He said sometimes her body will "freeze," as part of her condition, but marijuana helps her in three to four minutes.

"She takes a couple hits of marijuana and she is fine and dandy," Lewis said.

Planning Commissioner Jordan said he was disappointed in Allen's plan for running the dispensary.

"I am not a fan of these, to be frankly honest, but I am going to wish you responsible success and I hope that's what happens," Jordan said. "If I was king, we would be doing this in pharmacies. I find such a threat of this type of operation in a quasi-residential neighborhood slash commercial location."

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.