Friday, June 1 , 2018, 9:27 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Medicinal Marijuana Dispensaries Slow to Open as Local and State Regulations Evolve

2 storefront dispensaries have received approval to open in the city, and another 2 applications are pending

A dispensary at 3617 State St. in Ontare Plaza is one of two that have been approved by the City of Santa Barbara. Neither has opened. Click to view larger
A dispensary at 3617 State St. in Ontare Plaza is one of two that have been approved by the City of Santa Barbara. Neither has opened. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | March 12, 2017 | 4:45 p.m.

Even as California’s laws and public opinion regarding marijuana evolve, the going is still slow for medical marijuana dispensaries in Santa Barbara.

As of this month, two have applications pending with the city and another two have received approval, though they’ve yet to open.

Medical marijuana dispensaries are closely regulated by the city’s zoning ordinance.

They’re prohibited from cultivating their pot within city limits, must operate as cooperatives or collectives, and cannot make a profit off the medical marijuana sold to their members.

Only three are allowed to operate at any one time, and must each be in one of five separate areas of Santa Barbara. Dispensaries are further prohibited in existing mixed-use buildings with residential condominiums, and only Santa Barbara County residents can have memberships.

They’re further subject to various municipal inspections, and must have security provided by an outside security company.

Santa Barbara used to have four city-permitted dispensaries, but all closed up shop in 2012, within a few months of federal raids and the delivery of asset-forfeiture letters to landlords.

The city has more recently approved dispensaries at 3617 State St. in Ontare Plaza and at 118 N. Milpas St. on the Lower Eastside.

The windows of both storefronts are currently papered over, and the locations lack any signage. The inside of the planned Milpas dispensary, The Canopy Health and Wellness Center, is under construction.

The storefronts’ journey to approval was not without controversy. Neighbors’ opposition revolved around potential safety issues (such as a person leaving a dispensary getting mugged), a storefront’s influence on nearby children, and parking impacts.

The Planning Commission’s approval of Canopy was appealed to the City Council last spring and upheld by one vote.

There are two pending applications for storefronts at 2609 De la Vina St., which, like State and Milpas streets, has been in the works for a while now, and at 128 W. Mission St.

As the complex local and state regulations around medicinal and recreational marijuana evolve, Santa Barbara has worked to keep up.

In October, the council extended a city ban on recreational marijuana businesses so it could develop its own regulations for recreational pot businesses.

The prohibition originally was enacted last September in response to the increasing likelihood that California voters would approve Proposition 64 legalizing recreational marijuana use and sales in the state. The ballot measure did pass in the Nov. 8 election.

The ban, which is technically an interim emergency zoning ordinance, is set to end on Sept. 5, 2018.

Of particular concern for officials were the potential impacts related to where those businesses would set up shop in the city, such as the effects of having such a business near a school.

City staff have said that developing regulations and passing an ordinance would be an 18-month process.

On top of these regulations, 70 percent of Santa Barbarans approved a 20-percent tax on medicinal and recreational marijuana businesses in last November’s election.

The tax will be levied on the gross receipts of these businesses, which could include cultivation, delivery, manufacturing, retail sales and any number of other processes involved in such an operation.

The justifications the city drafted for the tax include insufficient funds for its capital, operating and reserve needs; extra funding required to ensure dispensaries’ compliance with relevant laws; and extra funding required to ensure the protection of public health and safety should recreational pot be legalized.

Santa Barbara officials have estimated about $1.1 million would be raised annually from three permitted medical marijuana dispensaries.

With its passage, Proposition 64 legalized marijuana and hemp, established state agencies to oversee the substance and imposed cultivation taxes and a 15-percent excise tax on it.

Californians 21 and older can now possess, transport and use up to an ounce of marijuana for recreational purposes, though state business licenses are not expected to go out until early 2018.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 