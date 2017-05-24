Memorial Day Events Planned in Santa Barbara County Over the Weekend

There are community events and Memorial Day ceremonies planned all over Santa Barbara County for the three-day weekend.

The West Coast Kustoms Cruisin’ Nationals will be at Santa Maria Fairpark, at 937 S Thornburg St., from Friday through Sunday.

Santa Barbara's annual I Madonnari Street Painting Festival will showcase artists creating pieces on the pavement from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday at the Santa Barbara Mission, at 2201 Laguna St.

Also on Saturday is the Lompoc Theatre 90th Birthday Bash from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lompoc Theatre Parking Lot, 112 North H St.

There will be numerous Memorial Day ceremonies throughout the county over the three-day weekend.

South County

There will be a Goleta Cemetery Ceremony at 9 a.m. at 44 S. San Antonio Rd.

The Santa Barbara Cemetery Ceremony starts at 10 a.m. at 901 Channel Dr. with keynote speaker Capt. Charlie Plumb. His honors include a Silver Star, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Purple Heart and the P.O.W. Medal, according to the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation, which is sponsoring the event.

The Carpinteria Valley Cemetery Ceremony starts at 10 a.m. at 1501 Cravens Ln., presented by the Santa Barbara chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America.

San Marcos High School is hosting a Vietnam War Memorial rededication at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Vietnam Memorial Plaza at Warkentin Stadium

School spokesman Aaron Solis said the memorial was first dedicated in 1979 and next week's ceremony will include a bagpipe processional, performance of the National Anthem by the San Marcos Madrigal Singers, a dedication of the renovations to the Vietnam Memorial, and remarks students and Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte.

North County

Multiple ceremonies are planned for 11 a.m. Monday including:

» Santa Maria Cemetery, 1501 S. College Drive, where speakers will include Lt. Col. Peter A. Aguirre, 381st Training Support Squadron commander at Vandenberg Air Force Base, and Michael Stadnick, master of ceremonies. The ceremony also will include the reading of 112 names of military members killed in the line of duty.

» Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery, 600 South C St. with a speech by Col John C. Claxton, 30th Launch Group commander at Vandenberg.

» Guadalupe Cemetery, corner of Highways 1 and 166, where speakers will include Chief Master Sgt. Robert S. Bedell, 30th Space Wing command chief master sergeant at Vandenberg.

» Orcutt’s Pine Grove Cemetery, on Bradley Road, north of Rice Ranch Road. Lt. Col. Brent K. Gallant, Vandenberg’s 30th Security Forces Squadron commander will be among the speakers.

In Los Alamos at 10:30 a.m. Monday, community members will gather at the Los Alamos Cemetery, 4777 Drum Canyon Rd., for a ceremony organized by Olga Reed School and the Mid-Coast Veterans Alliance. The ceremony will include speeches from Olga Reed students on the meaning of Memorial Day, a flag presentation and laying of a wreath.

At noon Monday in Solvang Park, residents and tourists alike will pause to commemorate Memorial Day. Speakers will include Rear Adm. Brian Brown, vice commander of the Joint Forces Component Command for Space at Vandenberg along with Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans.

