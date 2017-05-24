Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 1:20 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Memorial Day Events Planned in Santa Barbara County Over the Weekend

By Julia Lee, Noozhawk Intern | May 24, 2017 | 3:21 p.m.

There are community events and Memorial Day ceremonies planned all over Santa Barbara County for the three-day weekend.

The West Coast Kustoms Cruisin’ Nationals will be at Santa Maria Fairpark, at 937 S Thornburg St., from Friday through Sunday. 

Santa Barbara's annual I Madonnari Street Painting Festival will showcase artists creating pieces on the pavement from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday at the Santa Barbara Mission, at 2201 Laguna St. 

Also on Saturday is the Lompoc Theatre 90th Birthday Bash from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lompoc Theatre Parking Lot, 112 North H St.

There will be numerous Memorial Day ceremonies throughout the county over the three-day weekend. 

South County

There will be a Goleta Cemetery Ceremony at 9 a.m. at 44 S. San Antonio Rd.

The Santa Barbara Cemetery Ceremony starts at 10 a.m. at 901 Channel Dr. with keynote speaker Capt. Charlie Plumb. His honors include a Silver Star, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Purple Heart and the P.O.W. Medal, according to the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation, which is sponsoring the event. 

The Carpinteria Valley Cemetery Ceremony starts at 10 a.m. at 1501 Cravens Ln., presented by the Santa Barbara chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America

San Marcos High School is hosting a Vietnam War Memorial rededication at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Vietnam Memorial Plaza at Warkentin Stadium

School spokesman Aaron Solis said the memorial was first dedicated in 1979 and next week's ceremony will include a bagpipe processional, performance of the National Anthem by the San Marcos Madrigal Singers,  a dedication of the renovations to the Vietnam Memorial, and remarks students and Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte.  

North County

Multiple ceremonies are planned for 11 a.m. Monday including: 

» Santa Maria Cemetery, 1501 S. College Drive, where speakers will include Lt. Col. Peter A. Aguirre, 381st Training Support Squadron commander at Vandenberg Air Force Base, and Michael Stadnick, master of ceremonies. The ceremony also will include the reading of 112 names of military members killed in the line of duty. 

» Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery, 600 South C St. with a speech by Col John C. Claxton, 30th Launch Group commander at Vandenberg.

» Guadalupe Cemetery, corner of Highways 1 and 166, where speakers will include Chief Master Sgt. Robert S. Bedell, 30th Space Wing command chief master sergeant at Vandenberg.

» Orcutt’s Pine Grove Cemetery, on Bradley Road, north of Rice Ranch Road. Lt. Col. Brent K. Gallant, Vandenberg’s 30th Security Forces Squadron commander will be among the speakers.

In Los Alamos at 10:30 a.m. Monday, community members will gather at the Los Alamos Cemetery, 4777 Drum Canyon Rd., for a ceremony organized by Olga Reed School and the Mid-Coast Veterans Alliance. The ceremony will include speeches from Olga Reed students on the meaning of Memorial Day, a flag presentation and laying of a wreath.

At noon Monday in Solvang Park, residents and tourists alike will pause to commemorate Memorial Day. Speakers will include Rear Adm. Brian Brown, vice commander of the Joint Forces Component Command for Space at Vandenberg along with Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans.

Noozhawk intern Julia Lee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 