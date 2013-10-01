Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 5:53 am | A Few Clouds 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Men Sentenced on Child Porn Charges

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | October 1, 2013 | 6:18 p.m.

Two Santa Barbara men have been sentenced to jail time, placed on probation and must register as sex offenders after they pleaded no contest to possession and distribution of child pornography, according to a statement from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Richard Alan Hague Jr., 23, and Stephen Toby Crawford, 54, both of Santa Barbara, pleaded no contest to possession and distributing child pornography.

Hague was sentenced to one year in the County Jail and placed on felony probation for four years, and was also ordered to attend sex offender therapy and register for life as a sex offender.

On July 19, Crawford pleaded no contest to the two felonies, and he was sentenced on Sept. 9.

His sentence included 270 days in jail, sex offender treatment, registering for life as a sex offender, and restitution payments to two different trust funds set up on behalf of two nonlocal children whose photos were found within Crawford’s collection of child pornography.

Hague, like Crawford, was also ordered to pay restitution to one of the same trust funds set up for an identified child victim found within his collection of child pornography, the statement said.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley said her office investigated and prosecuted the cases in cooperation with the Los Angeles Area Crimes Against Children Task Force, which Dudley's office joined about two years ago.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Paula Waldman prosecuted Crawford and said in the statement that she often hears people say possessing images of child pornography is really a victimless crime.

"Nothing could be further from the truth,” she said. “The emotional and psychological ramifications of being photographed and video-recorded while being molested stay with these children forever.”

Deputy District Attorney Anthony Davis, who prosecuted Hague, said that by collecting restitution payments for children who were molested, video-recorded and photographed, "the District Attorney’s Office hopes to help support their healing process and discourage others from possessing these illegal photos and videos.”

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

