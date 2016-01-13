Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 4:55 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Coyote Still Frequents Santa Barbara’s La Mesa Park as New Playground Opens

Callers have reported coyote sightings since August, and city believes there's no public will to euthanize the animal

The city added new playground equipment at La Mesa Park on Meigs Road.
The city added new playground equipment at La Mesa Park on Meigs Road.  (City of Santa Barbara photo)
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | January 13, 2016 | 6:50 p.m.

A popular Mesa neighborhood park recently got playground upgrades that will likely delight kids, but the city is also cautioning parents and others to be aware of a coyote that has been seen lurking nearby.

The city of Santa Barbara announced last week that the playground at La Mesa Park is open after two months of upgrades were finished.  

The park now has play areas for children ages 2 to 12, with additional swings and bouncers for younger children.

The same release encouraged visitors to be aware of their surroundings and stay away from any wildlife they may encounter in the park.

People enjoying the park noticed a coyote nearby last August, and the animal has been a consistent presence since, generating multiple calls to the city’s Animal Control department.

The 9-acre park at 295 Meigs Road is surrounded by wooded areas and residential neighborhoods, which puts the animal in close quarters with people.

State law prohibits trapping and relocation of certain fur-bearing animals, including coyotes. 

A coyote has been frequenting Mesa Park in Santa Barbara, raising concerns among some people for the safety of children. Click to view larger
A coyote has been frequenting Mesa Park in Santa Barbara, raising concerns among some people for the safety of children. (John Pierpont photo)

If captured by Animal Control officers, the animal would have to be euthanized on the spot.

City officials have said that because the animal hasn’t attacked any people or pets, the public will for such action just isn’t there.

There have also been multiple reports that people have been feeding and leaving water for the coyote, which is against the law, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Several calls have come in this winter, including a sighting of the coyote in November and a second-hand call in December from the Parks Department that a coyote had acted aggressively towards a man and his dog, Harwood said.

Another call came in Dec. 28 to report someone feeding the coyote, he said.

Meanwhile, park officials are continuing to urge the public to stay safe.

They’ve also issued a set of guidelines on coyotes and park safety that that can be found here.

Additional swings at La Mesa Park are part of the city’s recent playground upgrade. Click to view larger
Additional swings at La Mesa Park are part of the city’s recent playground upgrade.  (City of Santa Barbara photo)

There’s not been any significant increase in public concern, but the city encourages park users to avoid coming into contact with the animal, said Jill Zachary, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Santa Barbara.

“Our signage on site also points out that it is illegal to feed wild animals,” she said. “Unfortunately, there is no easy solution to the presence of the coyote.”

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Barbara residents have called in to report a coyote visiting the park since August and some people have left out food and water for the animal, which is illegal. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara residents have called in to report a coyote visiting the park since August and some people have left out food and water for the animal, which is illegal.  (John Pierpont photo)
