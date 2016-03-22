Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 9:21 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District Soliciting Input on Proposed Service Changes

By George Amoon for the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District | March 22, 2016 | 1:15 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District will hold a series of public meetings in Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Goleta and Isla Vista to present proposed bus service changes to be implemented in August 2016.  

The public is invited to attend any of the meetings and provide feedback on the proposals or suggest other service improvements for consideration as funding becomes available.

The current proposal includes a new Line 28 funded by UC Santa Barbara, possible “First & Last Mile” service serving Santa Barbara and Goleta AMTRAK stations, enhanced service on Lines 6, 7, 11, 23, 25 and 20 and a few minor service changes.  

More detailed information about the changes will be available at the meetings, at the Transit Center (1020 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara), and on the MTD website.  

The MTD board of directors is scheduled to consider approval of the final service plan for the 2016-17 fiscal year at its meeting May 3, 2016.

Please attend one of the following community meetings to share your comments:

» Tuesday, March 29, 6 p.m., ​Carpinteria Library, 5141 Carpinteria Avenue

» Wednesday, March 30, 6 p.m., ​Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Avenue

» Tuesday, April 5, 6 p.m., Isla Vista Theater, 960 Embarcadero del Norte

» Wednesday, April 6, 6 p.m., Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Library, 40 East Anapamu Street

» Thursday, April 7, 2 p.m. ​MTD Auditorium, 550 Olive Street in Santa Barbara

MTD always welcomes comments and suggestions. Email [email protected]; write to 550 Olive Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101; or call 805.963.3364.

The mission of MTD is to enhance the personal mobility of South Coast residents and visitors by offering safe, clean, reliable, courteous, accessible, environmentally-responsible and cost-effective transit service throughout the district.

George Amoon is the planning manager for the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 