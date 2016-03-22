Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District Soliciting Input on Proposed Service Changes

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District will hold a series of public meetings in Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Goleta and Isla Vista to present proposed bus service changes to be implemented in August 2016.

The public is invited to attend any of the meetings and provide feedback on the proposals or suggest other service improvements for consideration as funding becomes available.

The current proposal includes a new Line 28 funded by UC Santa Barbara, possible “First & Last Mile” service serving Santa Barbara and Goleta AMTRAK stations, enhanced service on Lines 6, 7, 11, 23, 25 and 20 and a few minor service changes.

More detailed information about the changes will be available at the meetings, at the Transit Center (1020 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara), and on the MTD website.

The MTD board of directors is scheduled to consider approval of the final service plan for the 2016-17 fiscal year at its meeting May 3, 2016.

Please attend one of the following community meetings to share your comments:

» Tuesday, March 29, 6 p.m., ​Carpinteria Library, 5141 Carpinteria Avenue

» Wednesday, March 30, 6 p.m., ​Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Avenue

» Tuesday, April 5, 6 p.m., Isla Vista Theater, 960 Embarcadero del Norte

» Wednesday, April 6, 6 p.m., Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Library, 40 East Anapamu Street

» Thursday, April 7, 2 p.m. ​MTD Auditorium, 550 Olive Street in Santa Barbara

MTD always welcomes comments and suggestions. Email [email protected]; write to 550 Olive Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101; or call 805.963.3364.

The mission of MTD is to enhance the personal mobility of South Coast residents and visitors by offering safe, clean, reliable, courteous, accessible, environmentally-responsible and cost-effective transit service throughout the district.

— George Amoon is the planning manager for the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District.