Statewide Transit Award Recognizes Santa Barbara MTD’s Drive to Get Back on Track

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District’s efforts to boost sagging ridership have earned it statewide recognition.

MTD recently was honored as Transit Agency of the Year by the California Transit Association. The agency was recognized for its recent launch of real-time arrival bus information via a smartphone app and texting feature, improving fiscal stability measures, and for a deepened partnership with UC Santa Barbara in the creation of the Line 28 service, according to MTD.

“Times are changing in transit, and MTD is changing with the times,” said Dave Davis, chairman of the MTD board of directors. “We won’t rest on our laurels, but it is nice to be recognized for all the hard work our entire MTD team does on a daily basis.”

The California Transit Association is a membership organization that supports the needs of the state’s public transit systems through advocacy and education.

MTD is working to rebound from a significant drop in ridership in recent years.

According to MTD’s annual report, ridership dropped 6.7 percent in fiscal year 2017, compared to the year before. Stretching back to 2013, ridership has fallen 17.3 percent. Total fare annual revenue is down 10.1 percent since 2013, to $7.26 million, and MTD is considering a variety of options to boost ridership or raise revenues.

Increased traffic congestion, declining enrollment at Santa Barbara City College and local international language schools, stricter national immigration policies, and the implementation of legislation allowing undocumented residents to obtain driver licenses, might also be contributing to the ridership erosion, according to MTD.

The new text alert and real-time app, however, appears to be driving MTD in the right direction.

“The selection committee was impressed by MTD’s focus on customer service and plans to reach out to potential riders, especially students,” said Len Engel, executive director and CEO of the Antelope Valley Transit Authority and chairman of the CTA’s Small Operators Committee.

“Transit agencies throughout California could look to MTD as an example of how to do transit the right way.”

MTD general manager Jerry Estrada was thrilled to receive the award.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized by our peers in the transit industry,” he said. “We will use this award to fuel us as we strive for further excellence in providing quality public transit to the South Coast.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.