Santa Barbara Middle School Shifts Outdoor Learning Into New Gear for Students

Santa Barbara Middle School recently celebrated the completion of its “Community Spaces” building campaign on its Riviera campus. The school community raised approximately $400,000 to create additional outdoor educational, athletic and student-centered gathering spaces, designed to further enhance the student learning experience.

A newly enclosed, full-sized basketball court, student lunch and picnic areas, a school garden, storage for the school’s outdoor education equipment, and stone benches and a small, stone outdoor arena designed for student gatherings, lunchtime groups and outdoor teaching opportunities are some of the additions the campus now enjoys. Special thanks to renowned local masonry and former SBMS parent Willie Quinn for his stone craftsmanship.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Oct. 11 and was attended by several students, faculty, parents, alumni, and community members, including Fal Oliver, vice president of the Riviera Association, and four City Council members, Bendy White, Gregg Hart, Cathy Murillo and Frank Hotchkiss. Also in attendance was Betty Weiss, Santa Barbara planning commission and Sarah Knecht, Santa Barbara city attorney.

Unique to Santa Barbara Middle School and its accomplished outdoor education and bike program, a team of the school’s “Bike Monkeys” (bike leaders) were relegated the duty of “cutting the ribbon” by ceremoniously pedaling down the school driveway and breaking through the blue ribbon marking the official opening of these beautiful and functional new features on the SBMS campus.

Santa Barbara Middle School wishes to thank the following for their participation and partnership in completing this project on time and on budget!

» John Lambe Construction and Jay McMillan

» Susan Van Atta of Van Atta Associates

» Detty Peikert, Lisa Plowman and April Palencia of Peikert and RRM Design Group

» Steve Besserman, Santa Barbara Middle School board trustee and parent

» Steve Amerikaner of Brownstein, Hyatt, Farber & Schreck

» Dick Davidson, project liaison and former SBMS teacher and administrator

» Jim and Debbie Arnesen, Arnesen Landscaping

» Jeffrey Stoutenborough, architect

» Willie Quinn, masonry

» Ramon Jimenez and Organic Greens Landscapes

» Jessica Risko Smith, interior design

» Ellwood Canyon Farms, and SBMS parents and staff: Ryan Neely, Kristi Curtis, Aira Harris, Teresa Jamison and Katie Oriskovich for the school’s Garden Project

Santa Barbara Middle School is grateful to the Santa Barbara community for their partnership and their generous support.

Santa Barbara Middle School is the only accredited, stand-alone, co-educational independent middle school serving sixth through ninth grades in California.

— Sue Carmody is a community outreach coordinator for Santa Barbara Middle School.