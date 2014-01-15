Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 8:17 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Middle School Electives Foster Community Goodwill

By Sue Carmody for Santa Barbara Middle School | January 15, 2014 | 3:26 p.m.

One look at Santa Barbara Middle School’s Friday afternoon elective schedule, and the school’s commitment to student-centered personal choice, community and service has never been more apparent.

From the 14 course offerings this quarter, each elective is required to have some kind of service component. SBMS staff embraced this new requirement and designed a variety of creative and humanitarian-inspired elective classes.

Students made their elective selections based on personal passion, and their own penchant for giving back. Any funds raised in these elective classes are earmarked as contributions back to the Santa Barbara community, or for schoolwide, student-determined sustainability projects.

The array of classes available to the SBMS students is almost as varied and plentiful as the selection of nonprofit and philanthropic businesses in Santa Barbara.

A group of SBMS Bike Monkeys (mechanics) are volunteering each Friday at Bici Centro, Santa Barbara’s do-it-yourself bike shop, where the students are tuning up and repairing bikes that will be donated to those who really need and rely on the bicycle for their livelihood and transportation needs.

Across town at the Santa Barbara Boys and Girls Club, another team of teenage do-gooders are tutoring and coaching younger students in their after-school homework and sports clubs.

Technology options include a class where students produce and film fun bike safety videos that will be viewed by Santa Barbara youth at various instructional venues.

Some of the elective choices sparked the creative arts. Students are designing and carving wood block prints to be stamped on canvas bags — the intent is to promote the accessibility and use of reusable bags. The bags will be on sale at the school’s own Monday Farmers Market.

SBMS
Santa Barbara Middle School students take their art lessons on the road as they embrace the ease of gestural drawing at the Santa Barbara Zoo. (Santa Barbara Middle School photo)

The Animal Art and Drawing class takes place on location at the Santa Barbara Zoo. There, students’ animal artwork will be transposed into note cards that will be on display and available at the Santa Barbara Zoo and sold at SBMS.

Fitness options have small groups of students traveling off-campus to participate in a circuit training class, thanks to the generosity of Dustin Alliano at Superior Fitness Center. When the students return to campus, they will organize and facilitate noon fitness classes for the other SBMS students. The SBMS Surf Team is adopting local beaches to clean — ridding the shoreline of plastics and other manmade debris.

Those students who are enrolled in the Remote Control Car elective will be grooming and cleaning the track at Elings Park before the checkered flag drops and students are able to race their cars.

SBMS Friday afternoon electives have always been designed to stretch the creative experience and at times, extend the school day to allow teachers and students to really delve into a project, topic, or area of interest that isn’t governed by the clock or a designated class period.

This offering of community-centered electives falls on the heels of the SBMS ninth-grade work internship program, when 30 ninth-grade students each contributed 30 hours of service, equaling close to 1,000 hours of goodwill to nonprofits in the community. These students split their volunteer efforts between the Unity Shoppe, Friendship Center, Hillside House, Storyteller Preschool and Heritage House.

One of the most valuable benefits of these community service offerings that take students out into the real world is the unique community partnership that develops — connecting youthful passion with civic purpose and need.

— Sue Carmody is a community outreach coordinator for Santa Barbara Middle School.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 