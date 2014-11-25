Santa Barbara Middle School Students Cultivate Goodwill, Entrepreneurial Spirit with Gardening Club

School gardens are sprouting up all over Santa Barbara, but what makes Santa Barbara Middle School’s garden unique is the entrepreneurial and service-orientated components of their project.

Students enrolled in the Gardening Club elective class are committed to service. They are responsible for watering not only the school’s vegetable garden, but also the pots and landscaped areas that are not on the automated irrigation system. Every Monday the students deliver freshly cut flowers to each classroom to demonstrate their gratitude and appreciation for their school.

All the organic produce grown in the garden is picked fresh each week and added to the school’s salad bar and healthy free snack table. Fall harvest thus far has filled the school’s salad bar with fresh kale, lettuce, tomatoes, corn, strawberries, celery, peppers, radishes and more.

Students harvest the seeds from the garden and repackage them for sale. On sale now in the school’s office are seed packets that include: Swiss chard, hollyhock, zinnia, celery and hot chili peppers seeds. The seed packet labels are graphically designed in the Garden Club elective class. Students donate the proceeds from their entrepreneurial venture back to the school’s gardening program.

It’s not unusual on hot Indian summer afternoons to see the Garden Club offering freshly squeezed lemonade to their classmates passing by on their way to their next elective class. The juice is made from the citrus fruits growing on the trees the club planted this fall.

“Garden Club provides a real and relaxing venue for students to be productive and help their school at the same time,” remarked Teresa Jamison, SBMS garden coordinator and seventh-grade English teacher.

“Kids can see how the effort they put into a project, is able to produce something real and valuable — and delicious, too,” Jamison said with a smile.

Landscape design is another creative aspect of the class. Students have identified other suitable areas on campus to expand the school garden and have selected a location for a tool and potting shed.

As the school looks to integrate more gardening projects, Jamison and the students will enlist the eager SBMS parent community. Plans include a small terraced hillside for more citrus trees, along with herb and succulent gardens in the front of the school.

Through the SBMS elective garden program students are also exposed to the botanical science behind gardening. This includes lessons that involve: plant identification, botanical names, plants’ rates of growth, and a plant’s landscape value. Pest control, ecology, pruning, transplanting and propagation are also woven into this hands-on elective class.

Students learn how to create life-like botanical drawings including leaf shape and vein structure. Short lessons on fertilization, germination, and the process of photosynthesis are also part of the class. Practical skills include tool identification, coupled with common usage and safety tips.

SBMS students love getting their hands dirty while earnestly giving back to their school community.

— Sue Carmody is a community outreach coordinator for Santa Barbara Middle School.