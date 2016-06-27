Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 9:46 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Middle School Graduates Honored at Elings Park

Santa Barbara Middle School’s class of 2016 receive honors at Elings Park. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara Middle School’s class of 2016 receive honors at Elings Park. (Santa Barbara Middle School photo)
By Sue Carmody for Santa Barbara Middle School | June 27, 2016 | 8:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara Middle School honored its graduating ninth-grade class Friday, June 17, at Elings Park’s Godric Grove in their traditional ceremony.

As tradition for Santa Barbara Middle School, each ninth-grade graduate selects a significant mentor to honor at this special rite of passage.

Moms, dads, siblings, teachers, aunts, uncles and alumni all were on hand on the afternoon of the ceremony to offer thoughtful words in an individual, personalized tribute to their graduating ninth-grade student.

Surrounded by family, friends, alumni and mentors, each ninth-grade graduate was acknowledged for the unique and varied journey that had brought them this far. 

And equally fitting, the annual event is designed to be intentional about the need for a reflective pause on the road forward; those in attendance embraced the emerging young adults, now confidently ready to take on the new transitions that await.

After each “honoring” speech, Whitney Ingersoll, head of admission and SBMS’s own poet laureate, shared with the graduate and all of those there to mark the milestone a personally written poem, hand-painted and embellished by Sophie Frieman, one of SBMS’s resident artists.

Brian McWilliams, SBMS head of school, challenged each student to live true to the school’s 2015-16 theme — “Oceans of Wonder: Explore, Learn, Return” — and asked each student to consider now that they have had the opportunity to fulfill the first two tenants of the mantra. 

McWilliams then encouraged the students to return the gratitude and good fortune that they have earned to help better our shared world.

Sue Carmody represents Santa Barbara Middle School.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 