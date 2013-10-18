Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 1:21 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

SBMS Students ‘Gather’ Integrated Experiences Ahead of Bike Trip

By Sue Carmody for Santa Barbara Middle School | October 18, 2013 | 7:26 a.m.

With “survival” instincts in tact, Santa Barbara Middle School students have prepared for their school’s hearty six-day bike expedition to Monterey Bay next week.

Sixth-grade students became “hunters and gatherers” as they wrapped up their unit of study on early humans. After a visit to Ellwood Canyon Farms in Goleta, the clan gathered herbs to dry, pumpkins and squash to puree, apples and persimmons to dry, and mixed together dry oats, nuts and honey to make granola.

Next week, these students will be stopping in Salinas at a roadside farm on their way to Monterey to shop for local produce and continue with their responsibility for the trip’s food preparation. All of these foods will be consumed next week as the school gathers around the fire at their campsite.

“This feels like a bonding experience for our sixth grade, and it feels even better knowing that the whole school will appreciate our hard work and good food,” Coco Essellier-Norton said.

Student geographers were able to download Google Maps and virtually ride the mountain bike trails, kayak the Monterey waterway, navigate the terrain, and set up camp among the pine and cypress trees along the Monterey coast. Disease and germ prevention, hygiene, adolescent nutrition and sleep habits were woven into recent health lessons at all grade levels.

Ninth-grade students will take time out of their bike tour of Monterey Bay to visit the Steinbeck Museum in Salinas. This extension will be an integrated highlight, and will connect student life on the bike along Cannery Row to their unit on John Steinbeck’s literature and life.

Having read both The Grapes of Wrath and Of Mice and Men, students will conduct hands-on research in the museum to find biographical information that may give insight into why Steinbeck chose to write about the characters, places and themes in his novels.

“I think it will be interesting to see where Steinbeck grew up and notice how his surroundings have influenced his writing,” ninth-grade student Hunter Bacon said.

Students will return to school next week to write comparative essays that explain the connection (or lack thereof) between Steinbeck’s life experiences and his body of work.

“The outdoors is one of our best classrooms,” Head of School Brian McWilliams said, "and our staff recognizes this valuable opportunity and capitalizes on it. Prior to any outdoor expedition we take as a school, we put an emphasis on front loading and integrating our instruction with relevant, connected learning inside the classroom.”

It appears SBMS students are more than ready to hit the farms, trails and historic sites of Monterey Bay, and mark their prior learning with some meaningful, real-life experiences.

— Sue Carmody is the community outreach coordinator for Santa Barbara Middle School.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 