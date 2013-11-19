SBMS Students Learning About Work, Community During Career Study Week

When Santa Barbara Middle School eighth-grade student Grace Crozier wakes up Wednesday morning, there will be no “snooze” button for her. Instead, she’ll need to jump in the shower, dress professionally, grab a quick breakfast and head to White’s Pet Hospital and Veterinary Clinic.

Eighth-grader and sports enthusiast Max Youngson is in a similar situation, yet his efforts at Santa Barbara’s Rock Gym won’t begin until later in the day. He will use the morning hours to plan, shop and prepare for the dinner he will cook that night, just like his own parents do for him each night. This will earn him extra credit!

Santa Barbara Middle School’s Career Study Week begins this Wednesday. The school will send their students out into the community for a week of service, observation and exposure to the working world. During this weeklong career experience, no one will be caught sleeping on the job.

To prepare, students were required to complete a series of professional career-seeking tasks. Each student independently initiated contact with their local business of choice to obtain approval. Then students had to set up an interview, and meet with the manager to determine hours and dress code and learn about workplace protocol.

These on-the-job lessons called for students to quickly learn the importance of creating a positive and professional first impression, and required them to put into practice public relation and interview skills.

Once the work week begins, students are asked to solicit specific feedback from their employer so they can focus on showing improvement throughout the week. Students will generate and complete their own personal career reflections in their Career Study notebook each night. Eventually, students will develop a resume, which will highlight social and workplace skills they have learned from their experience, and each student will write a personal thank-you note using the proper business letter format.

This is a week that SBMS students look forward to, as it moves their classroom into the actual Santa Barbara community.

“I love animals, and my dog goes to White’s Pet Hospital,” Crozier said, “and I am hoping to gain a better understanding of what it’s like to be a vet, and to see if this might be a career I would want to pursue in my own future.”

Alicia Lopez will be helping to blend up healthy smoothies at Blenders In the Grass, while Wilson Sherman will be learning about zookeeping at our Santa Barbara Zoo. This will be Sherman’s second year caring for and feeding the animals.

The entire class of sixth-graders will experience a weeklong program of career-inspired learning activities. The class will take a field trip to Universal Studios to get a behind- the-scenes tour of the life of a filmmaker. When they return students will create their own production film company start-up and use what they learned to film Santa Barbara restaurants, food art, and local eateries to tell the story of food in Santa Barbara.

SBMS ninth-grade students will engage in real community service work and earn almost half of the total hours toward their high school community service requirement. Different teams of students will be working as volunteers at Storyteller Preschool, Heritage House and the Unity Shoppe. Some students will be working with the residents of Hillside House — walking together on the grounds, sharing stories and even painting fingernails. Those who volunteer at Friendship Center in Montecito will play cards, bingo and other interactive games in an effort to establish a warm, personal connection between young and old.

Career Study Week coincides with SBMS Conference Week. While students are busy in the community engaged in on-the-job training or learning about careers, SBMS staff will be at school holding student-parent-teacher conferences. Students will be excused from their local businesses to participate in their November quarter conferences.

Santa Barbara Middle School wishes to thank the local community business partners who make this Career Study Week such a valuable and authentic learning experience for their students.

— Sue Carmody is the community outreach coordinator for Santa Barbara Middle School.