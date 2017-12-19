Santa Barbara Might Revoke Milpas Street Medical Marijuana Dispensary License

A medical marijuana dispensary on Milpas Street could have its licensed revoked by the city of Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara City Council and Planning Commission approved a medical marijuana storefront collective dispensary permit for a "Wellness Center" in 2016.

"There may have been an unlawful transfer of the dispensary permit," City Attorney Ariel Calonne said.

"There will be a hearing on Dec. 20 and we will present the evidence at that time. As I understand it, Mr. (Ryan) Howe asserts that the purported transfer was the result of a clerical mistake."

The dispensary is located at 118 N. Milpas St. and is one of three marijuana dispensaries permitted by the city.

According to its permit application, the dispensary would offer medical marijuana, tea, face cream, natural herbs, nutritional supplements and a clothing line.

The Staff Hearing Officer hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday at 630 Garden St.

The dispensary has been controversial since before its approval.

Pete Dal Bello, who owns property in the area, has publicly railed against the dispensary and called on the city to revoke the license even before the latest issue involving the possible transfer of the permit came up.

"I am glad the city has chosen to investigate this dispensary," Dal Bello told Noozhawk.

The city of Santa Barbara earlier this year revoked the license of the Santa Barbara Patients Collective and Healing Center at 3617 State St. after the city determined that the dispensary owner, Joe Allen, attempted to shift the license to someone who was not originally approved as part of the development.

