Santa Barbara Million Dollar Home Raffle Kicks Off With More Prizes

Your chance to win the California dream is under way as the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara launched on Monday its 10th Million Dollar Home Raffle.

To celebrate the anniversary, this year’s grand prize winner will get to choose between two homes, or the $1 million in cash! As always, a Santa Barbara home will be offered. For 2014, the Santa Barbara home has mountain views and is close to the beach, shops and parks. New this year is an additional Malibu home,which is steps from the beach, has ocean views, and is close to shops and restaurants.

To thank participants for their continued support, MCASB has doubled the amount of prizes to be given away; this year, 1 in 50 tickets will win a prize. Additional bonus prizes totaling more than $200,000 in value include cars, vacations, shopping sprees, electronics and more.

The fundraiser benefits MCASB and its nonprofit partners.

The earlier participants enter, the more chances they have to win. Ticket buyers will also enjoy discounts and access to hundreds of other museums nationwide as members of the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara.

To meet the early-bird deadline, purchase by Thursday, Feb. 6. Download an entry form by clicking here or call 805.884.5900 to order your tickets over the phone.

“The Santa Barbara Million Dollar Home Raffle ticket sales have supported our organization for the past nine years,” said Miki Garcia, executive director of MCASB. “Thanks to your support, we have transformed our small art organization into a museum! MCASB is able to provide educational programs 100 percent free of charge while growing its mission to advance creativity and inspire critical thinking through engagement with the art of our time.”

Raffle director Sarah Brisendine added: “We wanted to incorporate our supporters in the celebration of our anniversary, and thank them for our success. We thought the best way to accomplish this would be through offering the best grand prize yet, as well as drastically increasing the chances to win other bonus prizes.”

The Santa Barbara Million Dollar Home Raffle is one of the longest-running home raffles in California and is sanctioned as a fundraiser by the California Attorney General's Office (registration #r-2251). It has consistently sold enough tickets to give away the grand prize of a $1 million home or $1 million in cash, as well as all other advertised prizes. More than $10.8 million in prizes has been awarded since 2004.

Tickets are $150 each, and no more than 20,000 tickets are issued. Ticket buyers can also win prizes by referring their friends to enter. Click here for a complete list of the prizes, deadlines for entry, nonprofit partners, details regarding our Member Benefits Program and photos of the homes.

This year, MCASB is proud to team up with other 501(c)3 charitable organizations, or nonprofit partners, who will also benefit from ticket sales. These nonprofits include the Village Properties Teacher’s Fund, the Santa Barbara Solstice Celebration, the Surf Happens Foundation, the Santa Barbara Lacrosse Association and Postpartum Education for Parents.

— Kyle Ashby is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Million Dollar Home Raffle.