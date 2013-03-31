Santa Barbara Million Dollar Home Raffle Announces Early Bird Winners

The Santa Barbara Contemporary Arts Forum has drawn the winners to this year’s Early Bird Drawing in the Santa Barbara Million-Dollar Home Raffle.

On March 23, 100 ticket buyers were chosen from the 11,080 tickets purchased for thousands in prizes, and Santa Barbara residents won big! The Early Bird first-prize drawing winner, Linda Beard of Santa Barbara, won $10,000 in cash. Two second-prize winners won $1,000 shopping sprees and three third-prize winners took home $500 shopping sprees. Thirty additional winners won $300, or two more tickets for the Bonus and Final Drawings on April 20, and May 18.

Multiple ticket buyers were also entered in to a separate drawing held the same day. The first-prize winner to the multiple ticket drawing, Alistair Birch of Santa Barbara, walked away with a 2013 BMW 128i Coupe, or $20,000 cash. The second-prize winner won an Ojai Valley Inn & Spa package, or $2,000 in cash. Two other winners won $1,000 shopping sprees or $750 in cash and 60 additional winners scored $300 or two more tickets for future drawings. All of these winners will also be entered in to win in the Bonus and Final Drawings.

Individuals who purchase tickets by the April 4 deadline also have a number of chances to win in both future drawings. The Bonus drawing features a first prize of a Vespa LX 150, or $5,000 in cash, a Catalina Island adventure, Apple iPads, and more. As with all drawings, winners can also choose to take the cash alternatives. Multiple ticket buyers will also be entered in to a second Multiticket drawing, also held April 20, where prizes range from a luxury vacation to St. Lucia, a weeklong trip to Nicaragua, Apple iPads and $300 cash. In total, the Early-Bird Drawing and the Bonus Drawing on April 20 give ticket buyers a chance to win more than $100,000 in additional prizes!

“We were excited to give away the Early-Bird prizes on March 23, and look forward to seeing who will win the Bonus drawing prizes and the grand prize at the final drawing held on May 18!” said raffle manager Sarah Hotarek. “Where else can you win cars, vacations, shopping sprees, electronics, a beautiful Santa Barbara home, or a million dollars! Good luck to everyone!”

The Raffle runs through May 2, but if you buy a ticket before the Bonus drawing deadline of April 4, you qualify to win additional prizes. The Bonus drawing will be held April 20 and the final drawing will be held May 18.

Click here to download an entry form to buy a ticket for the raffle, or call 805.884.5900. The fundraiser benefits the Santa Barbara Contemporary Arts Forum (CAF) and has been held eight times before. Click here to view a list of the prizes, drawing deadlines, nonprofit partners, member benefits and virtual tours of the home.

The Santa Barbara Million-Dollar Home Raffle started in 2003 and is sanctioned as a fundraiser by the California Attorney General’s Office (registration #r-2251). The raffle has given away its grand prize in all eight prior raffles. A total of $9.5 million in prizes has been awarded since 2004. Tickets are sold for $150 each. This year’s Bonus Drawing is held on April 20 and the Final Drawing is held on May 18.

— Kyle Ashby of Kaldera Marketing represents Santa Barbara Million-Dollar Home Raffle.