Santa Barbara Mission to Explore ‘Reconciling All Things’ at 14th Annual Conference

Faith

The 14th Annual Santa Barbara Mission Conference with the theme, Reconciling All Things, is scheduled for Jan. 22-23, 2016, at First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara, located at 21 East Constance Avenue in Santa Barbara.

The purpose of the Santa Barbara Mission Conference is "to inform, inspire and engage in the work of God's mission."

The annual conference is presented by the Presbytery of Santa Barbara, First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara, Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara, Trinity Lutheran Church and Montecito Covenant Church.

Conference registration and exhibit booths will open at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, with the program starting at 7 p.m. with inspirational talk by Brenda Salter McNeil. Receptions for adults and youth follow at 9 p.m.

The mission conference continues Saturday, Jan. 23, at 8:45 a.m. with the keynote presentation by Soong-Chan Rah at 9:30 a.m. Workshops will continue throughout the day and conclude at 5 p.m.

Conference registration is $45 for general admission and $15 for students. Pre-registration closes Jan. 12. Registration at the dooris $60 for general admission and $20 for students.

Registration can be completed online at www.sbmissionconference.org or a check and registration form may be mailed to or dropped off at Presbytery of Santa Barbara, 6067 Shirrell Way, Goleta CA 93117.

In addition to talks by McNeil and Rah, 11 workshops will be led by outstanding leaders from around the country. Also included will be music by the conference worship band, a generous box lunch and additional refreshments throughout the conference.

Opening speaker Dr. Brenda Salter McNeil is an associate professor of reconciliation studies in the School of Theology at Seattle Pacific University, where she also directs the reconciliation studies minor program.

McNeil is also an author, speaker and thought leader with over 25 years of ministry experience in the field of racial, ethnic and gender reconciliation.

Her mission is to inspire and equip young Christian leaders to practice reconciliation around the world and to build communities that partner with God to bring relational healing and social wholeness.

Prior to coming to Seattle Pacific University, McNeil spearheaded a faith-based speaking, training and consulting firm specializing in biblical reconciliation with Christian colleges, churches and organizations.

She was also on staff with InterVarsity Christian Fellowship for 14 years, where she served as a Multiethnic Ministries specialist in Southern California and Chicago. These experiences were foundational to the development of the principles, concepts and strategies that guide her practice of reconciliation from a Christian perspective.

Today McNeil is recognized internationally as one of the foremost leaders of reconciliation and was featured as one of the 50 most influential women to watch by Christianity Today in 2012.

Originally from Trenton, N.J., McNeil is now an ordained pastor in the Evangelical Covenant Church and is currently serving as a teaching pastor at Quest Covenant Church in Seattle, in addition to her position at SPU.

She is married to Dr. J. Derek McNeil, who is the senior vice president of academic affairs at The Seattle School of Theology and Psychology. They are the proud parents of two children; a son, Omari, and a daughter, Mia.

Keynote Speaker Rev. Dr. Soong-Chan Rah is the Milton B. Engebretson associate professor of church growth and evangelism at North Park Theological Seminary in Chicago and the author of The Next Evangelicalism: Freeing the Church from Western Cultural Captivity (IVP Books, 2009) and Many Colors: Cultural Intelligence for a Changing Church (Moody, 2010).

Rah is formerly the founding senior pastor of the Cambridge Community Fellowship Church — a multiethnic, urban, ministry-focused church committed to living out the values of racial reconciliation and social justice in the urban context.

Rah was previously part of a church-planting team in the Washington, D.C. area, working for a number of years with InterVarsity Christian Fellowship in Boston (specifically at M.I.T.) and mobilizing CCFC to plant two additional churches.

He currently serves on the boards of World Vision, Sojourners, the Christian Community Development Association and the Catalyst Leadership Center.

He has extensive experience in cross-cultural preaching, especially on numerous college campuses.

Rah has been a plenary speaker at several conferences and gatherings: the 2003 Urbana Student Missions Conference, the 2005 Summer Institute for Asian American Ministry and Theology, the 2006 Congress on Urban Ministry, the 2007 Evangelical Covenant Church Midwinter Conference, the 2007 Urban Youth Workers Institute Conference, the 2008 CCDA National Conference, the 2009 Cornerstone Festival, the 2010 Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary National Preaching Conference and the 2011 Disciples of Christ General Assembly.

Of the 11 workshop topics at the upcoming Santa Barbara Mission Conference, 3 will include "Christians Relating to Muslims," presented by Dan McNerney; "Broadening the Conversation on Men, Women and the Church," presented by Kate Wallace; and "Caring for Creation: Trinity Community Gardens," jointly presented by Judy Sims and Diana D'Evelyn.

In his talk, “Christians Relating to Muslims,” McNerney will address the current state where great barriers of misunderstanding, prejudice, pain from the past and current events divide Christians and Muslims around the world, resulting in few American Christians having Muslim friends. As a result, when there is no dialog between Christians and Muslims, each camp can easily demonize the other.

Following years of mission work in Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, McNerney has led his church in Northbrook, Ill., to build bridges of friendship with the local mosque with incredible results. McNeary will share his experience, offer inspiration and provide tools so that other churches can do the same.”

Political scientist and Junia Project co-founder Wallace's “Broadening the Conversation on Men, Women, and the Church,” will discuss the heating-up debate about the role and place of women in the Church. What do both sides believe? What are the consequences of this debate on the Church?

This workshop will explain the current debate, describe the two main viewpoints and evaluate what scripture and the life of Jesus teach us about gender roles and Church leadership.

Sims and D’Evelyn of Trinity Lutheran Church in Santa Barbara will present “Caring for Creation: Trinity Community Gardens," discussing the outstanding work being done at Trinity Gardens and speaking about the gardens’ food education programs and the provision of fresh produce to the community.

Additional workshops will address children at risk, human trafficking, racial reconciliation, mission work in Ukraine, missional church, poverty and reconciliation and reconciliation amidst violence.

For information visit www.sbmissionconference.org, call Conference Director Chuck Curtis at 805.687.0754 x102 or email him at [email protected].

— Rochelle Rose represents Santa Barbara Mission.