Santa Barbara City Council Approves 50-Year Water Deal with Montecito Water District

Agreement will provide Montecito with 1,430 acre-feet of water annually from city's desalination plant

The city of Santa Barbara and the Montecito Water District have agreed to a multimillion-dollar deal that will link the two communities' water supplies for the next 50 years.

The city plans to sell Montecito 1,430 acre-feet of water a year from its desalination plant at a cost of $2,700 per acre-foot. The city's desalination plant currently produces 3,125 acre-feet of water a year.

The vote to approve the agreement was 6-0. The Montecito Water District approved the deal at a Monday meeting.

In December, the city applied for a Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan for up to $26 million to fund the project.

In addition, it would cost between $12 million and $15 million to pay for a pipe extension to Montecito. The Montecito Water District would pay about 65 percent of the cost of the pipeline work.

Montecito and Santa Barbara have been in talks for several years about working on a deal to boost Montecito's water supply.

Rebecca Bjork, the city's public works director, said selling water to Montecito is good idea for the region.

"The desalination plant was originally conceived as a regional water supply," Bjork said. "Shared water supplies allow us to operate more efficiently. We all thrive when we work together to meet individual needs."

Floyd Wicks, president of the Montecito Water District board of directors, said the partnership is long overdue.

"It has taken a long time to get to this point, but we're pleased to be working with the city," Wicks said.

He also said the deal will help Montecito reach its goal of having 85 percent of its water supply not dependent on rainfall by 2025.

Kira Redmond, executive director of Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, urged the council to instead pursue more recycled water, storm water capture options.

She also said that the desalination plant's open-ocean intake method creates "an enormous death toll" on marine organisms daily.

She claimed the city's energy use has increased by more than 50 percent since the launch of the desalination plant, and called on the city to power the plant with 100-percent renewable energy.

Bjork said she wasn't sure if the the city's energy use has increased by that amount since the desalination plant was started tin 2016, but the department is planning to return to the council later in the spring to talk about an energy-reduction plan for the city.

Regarding the death of the marine organisms, Bjork said the city did not find a viable alternative that was reliable, and added that the organisms that were killed were "cellular-type levels."

"It's algae and larvae-sized material," Bjork said.

Santa Barbara plans to begin delivering the water to Montecito in January 2021.

