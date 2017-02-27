Santa Barbara Motorcycle Police Officer Injured in Vehicle Collision

A Santa Barbara Police Department motorcycle officer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after being involved in a vehicle collision Monday afternoon.

Officer Scott Naganuma was taken to the hospital as a precaution after a collision with another vehicle on Figueroa Street, Sgt. Joshua Morton said Tuesday.

Naganuma was back at work Tuesday.

He is in his second rotation as a motorcycle officer, so has been assigned to it for five or six years, Morton said.

The SBPD is investigating the two-vehicle collision that happened shortly after 2 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Figueroa and De la Vina streets.

Naganuma and another driver were both at a stop on Figueroa Street, facing each other, and collided when the other vehicle drove straight and Naganuma went to turn left, Morton said.

No other injuries were reported and no arrests were made in the incident, Morton said.

