Santa Barbara Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Highway 33 in Ventura County

Donald Hulsebos declared dead at scene after motorcycle left the roadway and struck an object

A 65-year-old Santa Barbara man was killed Sunday in a motorcycle accident on Highway 33 in Ventura County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's office on Tuesday identified the victim as Donald Hulsebos.

Hulsebos was northbound on Highway 33 in the Pine Mountain area at about 11:25 a.m. when his motorcycle left the roadway for unknown reasons, said CHP Officer Victor Varela.

The motorcycle — a 1997 Yamaha — collided with an object off the roadway, and Hulsebos suffered major blunt-force trauma, Varela said.

He was declared dead at the scene.

A witness told Noozhawk the rider may have been with a group of other motorcyclists from the Santa Barbara area.

The accident remained under investigation by the CHP.

