Santa Barbara Motorcyclist Killed in Ventura County Crash

Authorities on Monday identified the man killed in a motorcycle accident in Ventura County over the weekend as Ismail Aliyev, 21, of Santa Barbara.

According to California Highway Patrol, Aliyev was traveling on a motorcycle at high speeds westbound on Highway 101 near Las Virgenes Road toward Conejo Valley at about 5 p.m Saturday when an officer attempted to perform a traffic stop.

Instead of pulling over, Aliyev exited the freeway at Cheseboro Road, ran through a stop sign, and got back on the freeway, according to authorities.

CHP officers pursued Aliyev at speeds up to 110 mph, authorities said.

Aliyev exited the freeway again at Westlake Boulevard in an attempt to get on the eastbound side, according to the CHP.

While making the right turn onto the eastbound ramp, Aliyev veered off the road and hit a freeway sign, ejecting him from the motorcycle and landing him partially in the far right lane on the freeway.

He was then struck by a white Acura RDX, authorities said.

CHP and Ventura County Fire Department provided medical aid, but Aliyev died at the scene from his injuries, authorities said.

The three people inside the car were uninjured.

Jeremy Childs is a reporter for the Ventura County Star.