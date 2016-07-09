Santa Barbara Gathering to Mourn Fatal Shootings of Alton Sterling, Philando Castile

In the aftermath of the unjust fatal shootings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile, the Santa Barbara community is invited to come together to mourn and navigate healing at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden, 1100 Anacapa St.
The feeling is all too familiar as more black bodies are put to death by the hands of police officers. In these difficult times, it is best to show our support for those who have been lost to this type of behavior.
We invite community members to come together to honor these victims. We invite community members to come together and share their thoughts. We invite community members to come together to help navigate healing. All this to raise the collective worth of black lives. Because they do matter.
Event organizers include UCLA Law student Dyne Suh, Santa Barbara City College Black Student Union president Chiany Dri, community leader Jordan Killebrew and the July 10th Coalition.
— Jordan Killebrew represents A Gathering Mourning Alton Sterling and Philando Castile.