Santa Barbara Mourns Young Firefighter Found Dead Near Airport

Santa Barbara City firefighter Daniel Corrigan died from unknown causes Wednesday and was found in his private vehicle near Fire Station 8 at the Santa Barbara Airport.

Corrigan, 35, was found in his private vehicle around 3 p.m. by on-duty firefighters, according to City Fire Chief Pat McElroy. Corrigan had gone to the station to conduct some business and was "apparently stricken with an unknown medical emergency," McElroy said.

"It was soon evident that Daniel was deceased and the Santa Barbara City Police and County Sheriffs were called to the scene. There was no evidence of foul play," McElroy said in a statement.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Coroner's Bureau is conducting an autopsy and results are pending, he said.

"Daniel had a bright future ahead of him in a profession he loved," McElroy said. "Daniel was extremely devoted to Sarah, and a dedicated father, friend and colleague. He was talented, intelligent, kind and possessed a tremendous sense of humor. His passing will be felt deeply by all who knew him."

Corrigan and his fiancée, Sarah Starr, have a 1-1/2-year-old son, Jack and are expecting another child. He is survived by his parents, Anne and John Corrigan, and two sisters, Rosanne Benning and Debora Carlson, according to the City Fire Department.

Corrigan was raised in Hayward, Calif. and graduated from California Polytechnic State University, Pomona with a mechanical engineering degree. He worked to become a firefighter and was hired by the Fresno Fire Department in 2007, McElroy said.

He joined the Santa Barbara City Fire Department in April 2013.

Services are pending and the department asks that any messages of condolence to the family be sent through the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, at 925 Chapala St., Santa Barbara, CA, 93101.

Donations can be made to a Daniel Corrigan Memorial Fund through the local branch of the International Association of Fire Fighters.

