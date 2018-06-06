Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 9:23 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Moving Forward on Construction of New Police Station

Project to replace existing station on Figueroa Street, built in 1959, is estimated to cost $80 million

police station Click to view larger
The city of Santa Barbara is moving ahead with its plan to build a new police station, replacing the existing facility, which was built in 1959. The city has hired two architectural firms to get the ball rolling on the project. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | June 6, 2018 | 10:54 p.m.

The city of Santa Barbara is moving ahead with its plan to build a new police station, and has hired two architectural firms to get the ball rolling. 

The staff has entered negotiations with Cearnal Collective LLP and McClaren, Wilson, & Lawrie, Inc. The latter company specializes in public safety buildings. 

"I am really excited about this project," said Councilman Gregg Hart. "It's great. It's long overdue."

The Santa Barbara Police Department has outgrown the current station at 215 E. Figueroa St., which was built in 1959 and is not seismically safe, according to the city.

The building was constructed to house a staff of 85 people. Today, 211 people work out of the structure. 

"It is definitely in need of replacement," said Brad Hess, a principal project manager. 

The city plans to spend $350,000 in Measure C money on preliminary design for a new station and evaluating alternative sites for the building.

The city put out a request for qualifications in March, and ended up interviewing four design teams before selecting Cearnal and MWL.

"We don't want to reinvent the wheel and we don't want to rely on people to cut their teeth on this project," Hess said. 

The initial contract for services with the companies will be for $34,999, to clearly define what will be needed for the project. Once the city determines the square footage needed for the new building it will study city-owned properties as a potential site. 

Officials have long sought to rebuild the station, but have struggled to find the funds pay for the project. A bond measure in the 2000s failed. The city now plans to use Measure C sales tax money to help fund the work.

Hart said the challenge of the project will be the cost and whether it can be delivered for the estimated $80 million.

"As someone who lives in this town, I don't want it to cost any more than it needs to," Hess said. 

Crews have chipped away at improvements at the existing police station over the years.

In 2006, the front lobby and entrance were remodeled. Crews completed fitness room and locker room upgrades in 2017.

There is ongoing vapor extraction from contaminated soil in the parking lot.

The city estimates that the project will take six years to complete, and the exact cost is unknown.

Mayor Cathy Murillo said she is looking forward to the project.

"Our police force deserves a better space to work in," Murillo said. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 