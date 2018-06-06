Santa Barbara Moving Forward on Construction of New Police Station

Project to replace existing station on Figueroa Street, built in 1959, is estimated to cost $80 million

The city of Santa Barbara is moving ahead with its plan to build a new police station, and has hired two architectural firms to get the ball rolling.

The staff has entered negotiations with Cearnal Collective LLP and McClaren, Wilson, & Lawrie, Inc. The latter company specializes in public safety buildings.

"I am really excited about this project," said Councilman Gregg Hart. "It's great. It's long overdue."

The Santa Barbara Police Department has outgrown the current station at 215 E. Figueroa St., which was built in 1959 and is not seismically safe, according to the city.

The building was constructed to house a staff of 85 people. Today, 211 people work out of the structure.

"It is definitely in need of replacement," said Brad Hess, a principal project manager.

The city plans to spend $350,000 in Measure C money on preliminary design for a new station and evaluating alternative sites for the building.

The city put out a request for qualifications in March, and ended up interviewing four design teams before selecting Cearnal and MWL.

"We don't want to reinvent the wheel and we don't want to rely on people to cut their teeth on this project," Hess said.

The initial contract for services with the companies will be for $34,999, to clearly define what will be needed for the project. Once the city determines the square footage needed for the new building it will study city-owned properties as a potential site.

Officials have long sought to rebuild the station, but have struggled to find the funds pay for the project. A bond measure in the 2000s failed. The city now plans to use Measure C sales tax money to help fund the work.

Hart said the challenge of the project will be the cost and whether it can be delivered for the estimated $80 million.

"As someone who lives in this town, I don't want it to cost any more than it needs to," Hess said.

Crews have chipped away at improvements at the existing police station over the years.

In 2006, the front lobby and entrance were remodeled. Crews completed fitness room and locker room upgrades in 2017.

There is ongoing vapor extraction from contaminated soil in the parking lot.

The city estimates that the project will take six years to complete, and the exact cost is unknown.

Mayor Cathy Murillo said she is looking forward to the project.

"Our police force deserves a better space to work in," Murillo said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.