Football

Santa Barbara Moves Up to 6th in CIF Division 9 Football Poll

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 24, 2017 | 9:01 a.m.

Santa Barbara High will take its highest CIF ranking of the season into Saturday night's Channel League football showdown with Dos Pueblos at La Playa Stadium.

The Dons (5-3), winners of three straight games,  moved up to sixth in this week's Division 9 poll. They are coming off a 10-9 win at Ventura.

Dos Pueblos (7-1), which is riding a seven-game win streak, is ranked third in Division 10.

The winner of Saturday night's game will clinch a tie for the Channel League title.

ALL DIVISION POLLS

Undefeated Bishop Diego (8-0) remains the top-ranked team in Division 6. The Cardinals play at Nordhoff on Friday before a showdown with Grace Brethren next week for the Tri-Valley League title. Grace Brethren is ranked third in Division 8.

Polls with area teams 

DIVISION 3

1  Charter Oak

2  Sierra Canyon

3  Citrus Hill

4  Lompoc

5  St. Francis

6  Rancho Verde

7  Villa Park

8  Westlake

9  El Toro

10  Hart

Others: Palos Verdes 

DIVISION 5

1 Paraclete

2 Paramount

3 Lawndale

4 Yucaipa

5 Moorpark

6 Paloma Valley

7 St. Joseph/Santa Maria

8 Harvard-Westlake

9 Valencia/Placentia

10 Los Altos 

DIVISION 6

1 Bishop Diego

2 Oxnard

3 Golden Valley

4 Crescenta Valley

5 San Marino

6 Fountain Valley

7 Saugus

8 St. Paul

9 Mira Costa

10 Elsinore

Others: Sonora 

DIVISION 8

1  Rio Mesa

2  Silverado

3  Grace Brethren

4  Antelope Valley

5  Valley Christian/Cerritos

6  Northview

7  Millikan

8  Kaiser

9  Sunny Hills

10  Citrus Valley

Others: San Dimas, Garden Grove, Royal 

DIVISION 9

1  Aquinas

2  Burroughs/Ridgecrest

3  Mayfair

4  Cypress

5  Palm Desert

6  Santa Barbara

7  Woodbridge

8  St. Anthony

9  West Ranch

10  Aliso Niguel

Others: Muir, Norwalk, Leuzinger 

DIVISION 10

1 Apple Valley

2 Quartz Hill

3 Dos Pueblos

4 Pacifica/Garden Grove

5 Gahr

6 Santa Ynez

7 Grand Terrace

8 Valley View

9 Arlington

10 Poly/Pasadena

Others: Alta Loma, Santa Fe, Brentwood, Shadow Hills 

8-MAN FOOTBALL

DIVISION 1

1. Faith Baptist
2. Orcutt Academy
3. Villanova Prep
4. Mojave
5. Chadwick
6. Mission College Prep
7. Cate
8. Upland Christian
9. Windward
T10. Sage Hill
T10. Flintridge Prep 

DIVISION 2

1. Hesperia Christian
2. California Lutheran
3. Lancaster Baptist
4. Desert Christian Academy
5. Bloomington Christian
6. Laguna Blanca
7. Rolling Hills Prep
T8. Valley Christian/SM
T8. Univ. Careers/Education
10. Calvary Baptist/LV 

