Santa Barbara Moves Up to 6th in CIF Division 9 Football Poll

Santa Barbara High will take its highest CIF ranking of the season into Saturday night's Channel League football showdown with Dos Pueblos at La Playa Stadium.
The Dons (5-3), winners of three straight games, moved up to sixth in this week's Division 9 poll. They are coming off a 10-9 win at Ventura.
Dos Pueblos (7-1), which is riding a seven-game win streak, is ranked third in Division 10.
The winner of Saturday night's game will clinch a tie for the Channel League title.
Undefeated Bishop Diego (8-0) remains the top-ranked team in Division 6. The Cardinals play at Nordhoff on Friday before a showdown with Grace Brethren next week for the Tri-Valley League title. Grace Brethren is ranked third in Division 8.
Polls with area teams
DIVISION 3
1 Charter Oak
2 Sierra Canyon
3 Citrus Hill
4 Lompoc
5 St. Francis
6 Rancho Verde
7 Villa Park
8 Westlake
9 El Toro
10 Hart
Others: Palos Verdes
DIVISION 5
1 Paraclete
2 Paramount
3 Lawndale
4 Yucaipa
5 Moorpark
6 Paloma Valley
7 St. Joseph/Santa Maria
8 Harvard-Westlake
9 Valencia/Placentia
10 Los Altos
DIVISION 6
1 Bishop Diego
2 Oxnard
3 Golden Valley
4 Crescenta Valley
5 San Marino
6 Fountain Valley
7 Saugus
8 St. Paul
9 Mira Costa
10 Elsinore
Others: Sonora
DIVISION 8
1 Rio Mesa
2 Silverado
3 Grace Brethren
4 Antelope Valley
5 Valley Christian/Cerritos
6 Northview
7 Millikan
8 Kaiser
9 Sunny Hills
10 Citrus Valley
Others: San Dimas, Garden Grove, Royal
DIVISION 9
1 Aquinas
2 Burroughs/Ridgecrest
3 Mayfair
4 Cypress
5 Palm Desert
6 Santa Barbara
7 Woodbridge
8 St. Anthony
9 West Ranch
10 Aliso Niguel
Others: Muir, Norwalk, Leuzinger
DIVISION 10
1 Apple Valley
2 Quartz Hill
3 Dos Pueblos
4 Pacifica/Garden Grove
5 Gahr
6 Santa Ynez
7 Grand Terrace
8 Valley View
9 Arlington
10 Poly/Pasadena
Others: Alta Loma, Santa Fe, Brentwood, Shadow Hills
8-MAN FOOTBALL
DIVISION 1
1. Faith Baptist
2. Orcutt Academy
3. Villanova Prep
4. Mojave
5. Chadwick
6. Mission College Prep
7. Cate
8. Upland Christian
9. Windward
T10. Sage Hill
T10. Flintridge Prep
DIVISION 2
1. Hesperia Christian
2. California Lutheran
3. Lancaster Baptist
4. Desert Christian Academy
5. Bloomington Christian
6. Laguna Blanca
7. Rolling Hills Prep
T8. Valley Christian/SM
T8. Univ. Careers/Education
10. Calvary Baptist/LV