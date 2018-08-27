Santa Barbara, Carpinteria Ranked 3rd in CIF Football Polls

Football

Santa Barbara High has vaulted to No. 3 in the CIF-SS Division 7 football poll after two wins over former Channel League opponents.

The Dons defeated Buena in Week Zero and scored a win over Ventura last Friday night. Jeremiah Phillips had a breakout game as a running back against the Cougars, rushing for 111 yards on just seven carries and scoring touchdowns on runs of 39 and 51 yards. He also had two quarterback sacks as a defensive end.

The Dons are on the road this Friday at Channel Islands.

Carpinteria also moved up to No. 3 in the Division 12 rankings. The Warriors (1-1) lost a tight 14-7 game at Division 7 Santa Ynez last week.

The Warriors return home to play Capistrano Valley Christian on Friday night.

Bishop Diego dropped from No. 1 to 10 in the Division 4 rankings after its 27-3 loss at St. Bonaventure, which is No. 7 in the division.

Division 4 is topped by two teams in Bishop's league (Camino League): Grace Brethren is No. 1 and Camarillo No. 2.

Lompoc fell out of the Division 3 poll after losing at St. Paul last Friday. The Braves come to La Playa Stadium on Friday night to play Bishop Diego in a battle of two of the winningest programs in Santa Barbara County for the last few years.

CIF-SS FOOTBALL POLLS WITH LOCAL TEAMS

(As of August 27, 2018)

DIVISION 4

1 Grace Brethren

2 Camarillo

3 Paramount

4 Corona Del Mar

5 Villa Park

6 Oak Hills

7 St. Bonaventure

8 Yucaipa

9 El Modena

10 Bishop Diego

DIVISION 7

1 Pacifica/Garden Grove

2 Millikan

3 Santa Barbara

4 Warren

5 San Jacinto

6 Culver City

7 Grand Terrace

8 Crescenta Valley

9 Citrus Valley

10 Northview

DIVISION 12

1 Linfield Christian

2 Bellflower

3 Carpinteria

4 Rio Hondo Prep

5 Banning

6 Nogales

7 Arrowhead Christian

8 La Sierra

9 Xavier Prep

10 Santa Monica