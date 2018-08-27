Santa Barbara, Carpinteria Ranked 3rd in CIF Football Polls

Santa Barbara High has vaulted to No. 3 in the CIF-SS Division 7 football poll after two wins over former Channel League opponents.
The Dons defeated Buena in Week Zero and scored a win over Ventura last Friday night. Jeremiah Phillips had a breakout game as a running back against the Cougars, rushing for 111 yards on just seven carries and scoring touchdowns on runs of 39 and 51 yards. He also had two quarterback sacks as a defensive end.
The Dons are on the road this Friday at Channel Islands.
Carpinteria also moved up to No. 3 in the Division 12 rankings. The Warriors (1-1) lost a tight 14-7 game at Division 7 Santa Ynez last week.
The Warriors return home to play Capistrano Valley Christian on Friday night.
Bishop Diego dropped from No. 1 to 10 in the Division 4 rankings after its 27-3 loss at St. Bonaventure, which is No. 7 in the division.
Division 4 is topped by two teams in Bishop's league (Camino League): Grace Brethren is No. 1 and Camarillo No. 2.
Lompoc fell out of the Division 3 poll after losing at St. Paul last Friday. The Braves come to La Playa Stadium on Friday night to play Bishop Diego in a battle of two of the winningest programs in Santa Barbara County for the last few years.
CIF-SS FOOTBALL POLLS WITH LOCAL TEAMS
(As of August 27, 2018)
DIVISION 4
1 Grace Brethren
2 Camarillo
3 Paramount
4 Corona Del Mar
5 Villa Park
6 Oak Hills
7 St. Bonaventure
8 Yucaipa
9 El Modena
10 Bishop Diego
DIVISION 7
1 Pacifica/Garden Grove
2 Millikan
3 Santa Barbara
4 Warren
5 San Jacinto
6 Culver City
7 Grand Terrace
8 Crescenta Valley
9 Citrus Valley
10 Northview
DIVISION 12
1 Linfield Christian
2 Bellflower
3 Carpinteria
4 Rio Hondo Prep
5 Banning
6 Nogales
7 Arrowhead Christian
8 La Sierra
9 Xavier Prep
10 Santa Monica