Santa Barbara MTD Announces Winners of 2015 Youth Art Contest

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District is pleased to announce the winners of our 2015 Youth Art Contest.

This year’s theme was “Riding the Bus with MTD.”

Artists in first through sixth grades participated through the many after-school programs throughout the region. Participating programs included our public libraries, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Goleta, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria, Girls Inc. of Santa Barbara and Carpinteria, the A-OK and RAP after-school programs.

Thanks go out to our many local businesses for their generosity in supporting the contestants, including Zodo’s Bowling, Rusty’s Pizza, Blenders in the Grass, Metropolitan Theaters, McConnell’s Ice Cream, the Little Toot, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum and more. These prizes encourage our children to strive to achieve and help to make their summer a little bit brighter!

Grades 1-3

» 1st Place — Jonathan Cabrera, Canalino School, grade 3

» 2nd Place — Camilia Hernandez, Aliso School, grade 3

» 3rd Place — Simon Rencher, Monroe School, grade 1

Grades 4-6

» 1st Place — Fiona Hernandez, Roosevelt School, grade 4

» 2nd Place — Joshua Wazny, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, grade 4

» 3rd Place — Juliana Ornelas, Canalino School, grade 4

Due to the overwhelming response to the contest, there were also many artists who received Honorable Mention awards and prizes.

— Nancy Alexander is the community relations coordinator for Santa Barbara MTD.