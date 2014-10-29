Santa Barbara MTD Appoints Jerry Estrada as General Manager

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District has a new general manager.

Jerry Estrada was unanimously appointed by the agency’s Board of Directors at its Tuesday meeting.

“We are pleased to appoint Jerry Estrada as MTD’s general manager,” said Dave Davis, chair of the Board of Directors. “We recognize his commitment and years of service as he has played a pivotal role in helping the agency earn a reputation for transparency and ethical leadership. As such, we feel he is the right person to lead our transit system.”

Estrada, who has worked for MTD since 1989, has served as assistant general manager and controller for more than 10 years. During Estrada’s tenure as controller, MTD’s finances improved and the agency avoided major service reductions and employee layoffs during the economic crisis of 2008. He has served as interim general manager since July, when Sherrie Fisher retired from the position after a successful 40-year career.

“I’m fortunate to have the opportunity to continue serving the community in which I was raised. I feel this is affirmation of the excellent work performed by all MTD employees and I’m grateful for their support,” Estrada said upon his appointment.

He will be responsible for all public transit activities of MTD.

Having served in a variety of managerial positions and participated in all executive-level matters of the agency, including collective bargaining, real property administration, legal affairs and policy matters, Estrada is well-prepared to lead the agency into the future.

Created by the voters in 1965, MTD’s mission is to enhance the personal mobility of residents and visitors by offering safe, clean, reliable, courteous, accessible, environmentally-responsible and cost-effective transit service throughout the South Coast of Santa Barbara County. With an annual operating budget of $23 million, MTD provides nearly 8 million passenger trips annually and employs 215 people.

— Nancy Alexander is the marketing manager for Santa Barbara MTD.