Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 7:23 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara MTD Appoints Jerry Estrada as General Manager

By Nancy Alexander for Santa Barbara MTD | October 29, 2014 | 1:55 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District has a new general manager.

Jerry Estrada
Jerry Estrada

Jerry Estrada was unanimously appointed by the agency’s Board of Directors at its Tuesday meeting.

“We are pleased to appoint Jerry Estrada as MTD’s general manager,” said Dave Davis, chair of the Board of Directors. “We recognize his commitment and years of service as he has played a pivotal role in helping the agency earn a reputation for transparency and ethical leadership. As such, we feel he is the right person to lead our transit system.”

Estrada, who has worked for MTD since 1989, has served as assistant general manager and controller for more than 10 years. During Estrada’s tenure as controller, MTD’s finances improved and the agency avoided major service reductions and employee layoffs during the economic crisis of 2008. He has served as interim general manager since July, when Sherrie Fisher retired from the position after a successful 40-year career.

“I’m fortunate to have the opportunity to continue serving the community in which I was raised. I feel this is affirmation of the excellent work performed by all MTD employees and I’m grateful for their support,” Estrada said upon his appointment.

He will be responsible for all public transit activities of MTD.

Having served in a variety of managerial positions and participated in all executive-level matters of the agency, including collective bargaining, real property administration, legal affairs and policy matters, Estrada is well-prepared to lead the agency into the future.

Created by the voters in 1965, MTD’s mission is to enhance the personal mobility of residents and visitors by offering safe, clean, reliable, courteous, accessible, environmentally-responsible and cost-effective transit service throughout the South Coast of Santa Barbara County. With an annual operating budget of $23 million, MTD provides nearly 8 million passenger trips annually and employs 215 people.

— Nancy Alexander is the marketing manager for Santa Barbara MTD.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 