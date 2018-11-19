Pixel Tracker

Santa Barbara MTD Board Aims For Zero Emission Fleet by 2030

By Jonathan Ullman for Sierra Club Los Padres Chapter | November 19, 2018 | 7:14 p.m.

Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District (MTD) Board of Directors will vote on a goal of 100 percent clean, quiet zero emission buses by 2030. (Los Angeles Metro, with one quarter of the state's buses, has already set this goal, along with five other California transit agencies.)

The board meeting will be at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, in the Santa Barbara MTD auditorium, 550 Olive St. Health and environmental representatives, and members of the public are invited to attend.

Santa Barbara MTD already operates 14 all-electric buses with no tailpipe. In a little more than a decade, all 106 buses serving Santa Barbara, Goleta, Montecito and Carpinteria could be quiet, clean and comfortable, and most importantly, carbon free.

Currently, 20 local organizations have signed on to a letter supporting the goal, including UCSB's Chancellor's Sustainability Committee, Santa Barbara City College, the League of Women Voters, 350 Santa Barbara and the Environmental Defense Center.

The move also is backed by the American Lung Association.

— Jonathan Ullman for Sierra Club Los Padres Chapter.

 

