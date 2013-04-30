Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 7:27 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara MTD Board Discusses Bus Route Changes

Proposal to drop Line 22, which served Mission Canyon, is delayed six months to see if ridership improves

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | April 30, 2013 | 11:56 p.m.

Santa Barbara MTD board members tackled a packed agenda Tuesday, wrestling with what to do about dwindling ridership on one of the city’s oldest routes, as well as adding capacity on others.

Discussion took place about eliminating Line 22, which runs from the transit center to the Santa Barbara Mission, the newly reopened El Encanto Hotel and the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden on the weekend, and has seen dwindling ridership.

MTD General Manager Sherrie Fisher said the route had been a streetcar line in 1913, and remained a route when MTD became a district in the 1960s.

Ridership on that line averages about 14 passengers an hour, she said, while more popular routes can reach 100 riders an hour.

Board members ultimately decided to keep the service another six months to see if ridership on that line can be encouraged.

“If anyone has ideas, we’re open to that,” she said.

Alternately, capacity has increased on Line 15x, which is heavily used and runs between Isla Vista and Santa Barbara City College, and more buses will be added to help transport riders.

“We’ve been very crowded on those buses,” she said.

Line 24x, which runs from the transit center to UCSB, also has been crowded on weekends, and more buses will be added for those routes as well.

Santa Barbara City College students also may see their fees for bus service increase in the future. Students currently pay $24.50 every semester, which allows them to ride any MTD bus at any time.

Almost 8 million passenger trips are taken annually, with about 1.2 million from SBCC, Fisher said. Because of the discount, students end up paying about 76 cents per ride, as opposed to $1.15 that other riders pay.

There have been concerns from students and staff that students already are being asked to pay increased fees in other areas.

The board voted Tuesday to increase that fee to $30 per semester for students, but that increase will have to be approved by SBCC’s Associated Students this fall. If approved, the $30 fee would go into effect in the summer of 2014.

Even with the increase, “it’s still going to be a great deal for a semester’s worth of service,” she said.

Another agenda item dealt with a budget shortfall the district could see because of union complaints to changes in state pension law.

As a result, the district may be short $2.3 million it was to have received from the Federal Transit Administration this year.

That funding has been denied, at least temporarily, because the MTD Teamsters Union has complained that the district isn’t negotiating on pensions because of changes in a state law known as PEPRA.

Fisher said that has been an issue up and down the state, and that the union is trying to support a bill that would exempt transit employees from PEPRA.

“If this issue isn’t resolved sometime this summer,” she said, “we’ll be talking about huge changes” to service.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 