Santa Barbara MTD Hires George Amoon as Planning Manager

Santa Barbara MTD is pleased to announce that George Amoon has accepted the position of manager of planning, effective Feb. 19.

A graduate of the UCSB Environmental Studies program, Amoon spent five years at the City of Goleta Community Services Department as a project manager and 10 years at Santa Barbara County in the Long Range Planning Division of the Planning and Development Department serving as manager of the Transportation Planning and Grants Programs and as a project manager.

After serving at the City of Goleta, Amoon founded a consulting firm, GKA Consulting, which provided transportation planning and grant writing services to local clients.

“My education and career have focused on sustainable transportation,” Amoon said. “So having the opportunity to work at MTD allows me to fully concentrate my energies on enhancing public transportation for the community.”

An avid surfer and basketball player who grew up in Anaheim, Amoon says he’s always had a strong liking for the environment and the outdoors.

After graduating from UCSB and working for a local environmental consulting firm for two years, Amoon attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo receiving joint master’s degrees in city and regional planning and engineering that focused on transportation planning.

As he moved into his new office at the MTD administration building, Amoon reiterated his passion for alternate transportation.

“Given my 17 years of direct local experience with alternative transportation, I’m excited to be here at MTD to plan, implement and promote mass transit within our service area,” he said.

The mission of Santa Barbara MTD is to enhance the personal mobility of South Coast residents and visitors by offering safe, clean, reliable, courteous, accessible, environmentally responsible and cost-effective transit service throughout the district.

— Kate Schwab is the assistant manager of marketing and customer service for Santa Barbara MTD.