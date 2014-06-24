Santa Barbara MTD Names Jerry Estrada as Interim General Manager

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District Board of Directors has named Jerry Estrada as interim general manager, effective July 19.

Estrada will be responsible for all public transit activities of the district.

He has worked for MTD since May 1989, and served as assistant general manager/controller for the past 10 years.

Estrada replaces outgoing General Manager Sherrie Fisher, who recently announced her retirement from MTD after a successful 40-year career.

“Jerry has organizational knowledge, long-standing relationships in the community and a great track record of getting things done at MTD that we feel will benefit the agency during this period of transition,” board chairman Dave Davis said.

“I’m grateful to the Board of Directors for selecting me to lead the organization during this transition period," Estrada said. "We have a superb group of employees that are committed to serving the public and I’m honored to represent them in this capacity. I feel blessed to have the opportunity to serve our community in this role.”



Estrada’s 25-year career with MTD began in accounting, where he quickly acclimated himself to the agency’s administrative systems. In 2004, after directing the agency’s information systems activities, he was promoted to controller and soon thereafter to assistant general manager.

As assistant general manager/controller, Estrada has participated in all executive-level facets of the agency, including collective bargaining, real property administration, legal affairs and policy matters. During his tenure as controller, MTD’s finances improved and the agency avoided major service reductions and employee layoffs during the economic crisis of 2008.

Estrada and his wife, Lorena, are both lifelong Carpinterians and have been active in the community, volunteering for numerous events while raising their two sons; both sons are currently attending college.

Estrada is a Rotarian and serves on the boards of the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization and the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club Foundation.

— Nancy Alexander is a community relations coordinator for Santa Barbara MTD.