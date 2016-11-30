Santa Barbara MTD Names Auditorium in Honor of Longtime Board Member John Britton

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District is pleased to announce that the agency’s public meeting room at 550 Olive St. has been renamed the John G. Britton Auditorium.

Britton served as an MTD Board of Directors member from 1997 to 2009, including six years as the chair.

Britton was present for the ceremony, and the room was full of his family and friends who came to enjoy the occasion.

Britton has been a tireless advocate of MTD’s public transit service as a means to improve the quality of life and mobility options available to South Coast residents and visitors. He was a guiding force in the implementation and continuance of MTD’s nationally-known electric vehicle program, which has been an asset in furthering Santa Barbara's national reputation as a transit-intensive small community.

MTD board member Roger Aceves introduced the resolution to rename the meeting room, stating, “Mr. Britton’s leadership and years of service to MTD have been unparalleled. The naming of the auditorium is a small token of appreciation honoring this great man.”

Chair Dave Davis added, “The groundbreaking work that John did for the electric shuttle and our system as a whole serves as an inspiration to current and future MTD boards. We must live up to his legacy.”

The board voted unanimously to approve the resolution.

— Hillary Blackerby is the marketing and community relations manager for Santa Barbara MTD.