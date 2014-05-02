Santa Barbara MTD Seeking Submissions for Art Contest

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District is seeking artwork that can be used in various print and electronic publications to promote transit ridership.

Everyone is encouraged to submit designs by the deadline of 5 p.m. Friday, May 30. The winner will be announced by June 30, and a $500 prize will be awarded for the piece MTD likes best.

Designs should be representative of one or more parts of MTD’s service area, which is the South Coast of Santa Barbara County — from Goleta through Carpinteria. Submitted designs will earn bonus points for including MTD-related subjects.

“We look forward to seeing ideas from the community," MTD General Manager Sherrie Fisher said. "We expect that it may be difficult to choose a single winner.”

Submissions will be judged by a panel of MTD staff and/or board members.

Complete guidelines for the contest are available on MTD’s website by clicking here, or by calling or emailing Nancy Alexander in Community Relations at MTD at 805.963.3364 x280 or [email protected].

— Nancy Alexander is a community relations coordinator for Santa Barbara MTD.