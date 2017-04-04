Route Changes, New Technology Coming to Santa Barbara MTD

Transit district holding series of meetings to take public input on its operations

Proposed bus service changes to be implemented in August, a new technology that lets riders track bus location, and revamping the downtown Santa Barbara electric shuttles are changes coming to the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District.

Grant funding limitations and scheduling issues sparked by increasing traffic congestion are attributed to the likely schedule adjustments to lines 1, 2, 6, 11, 12x, 15x, 20, 21x, 23, 24x and 25.

Heighten traffic has created scheduling issues for lines that serve Goleta, Santa Barbara, Summerland, Montecito and Carpinteria.

Proposed changes on express lines 12x and 24x, include altering the 30-minute frequencies to 35-minute, along with removing some daily trips.

On line 15x — which runs past UC Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara City College — frequency will increase up to six minutes, and additional trips will be added.

Lines 1 and 2

Grant funding for lines 1 and 2 is no longer sufficient to continue the weekday commute hours to every 10-minute.

The service is possibly reverting morning weekday hours to every 15-minute frequency on Santa Barbara’s Westside and Eastside.

New direct route between Carpinteria and Goleta

MTD is considering two trips during the morning commute hours from Carpinteria to Goleta and two trips returning from Goleta to Carpinteria during the evening.

The California Department of Transportation provides funding for this potential direct service as part of the traffic-management plan for the Linden Avenue and Casitas Pass Road Interchange Project.

MTD staff is seeking feedback before the route changes begin, and MTD planning staff will collect the public input.

“We are cleaning up the bus lines,” MTD Planning Manager George Amoon said Tuesday night at a public meeting held at the Goleta Valley Community Center. “There have been some issues with traffic and times where the bus has been late —we would like to fix that. We are adjusting the schedule to make it reflect more of a reality.”

MTD holds a series of community meetings annually this time of year to receive input on proposed service changes, spokeswoman Hillary Blackerby said.

“This year, our planning department focused on better on-time performance on certain routes, and worked continuously all year trying to refine the schedule for better on-time performance and efficiency,” Blackerby said.

Blackerby added that MTD has automated vehicle-locating equipment on every bus (not the electric shuttles) that helps staff track the performance of the vehicles.

“This has been a big help to the planners in figuring out what works and which schedules may need adjustment,” Blackerby said.​

The final plan is expected to go before the MTD board of directors at its May 2 meeting.

Once adopted, the new schedule will go into effect on Aug. 21, Blackerby said.

A full list of the route changes is available on the MTD website.

MTD passengers can attend the remaining events this week:

» At 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Santa Barbara Central Library Faulkner Gallery, 40 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara.

» At 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Carpinteria Library Multipurpose Room, 5141 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria.

» At 6 p.m. on April 11 at the Isla Vista Community Room, 970 Embarcadero del Mar, Isla Vista.

» At 2 p.m. on April 13 at the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District Administrative Office, 550 Olive St., Santa Barbara.

Feedback can also be emailed to [email protected], calling 805.963.3364 or writing to the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District at 550 Olive Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

The meeting also featured new technology updates coming to riders in the future and proposed new branding of MTD.

Bus-tracking technology will allow riders to view the exact location of the buses through GPS.

The system is cellular-based and can be observed through the MTD website.

Riders can also get the estimated arrival time of buses by texting a code.

“Later this year, you may not even have to look at the schedule,” Blackerby said. “The app will tell you what busses are coming, how long and how far away.”

MTD is also working on installing new state-of-the-art fare boxes that use smart card technology and more user-friendly methods of paying.

New Downtown-Waterfront Electric Shuttles are also coming to Santa Barbara this summer.

Additionally, MTD is looking to ditch the yellow and black color scheme and undertaking the process of a new logo, colors and branding.

The inspiration for the logo is the coast and likely a blue color.

“Yellow doesn’t say a lot about Santa Barbara,” Blackerby said. “We are looking at the things that will unify our district.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland