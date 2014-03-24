MTD Sets Isla Vista Meeting to Gather Community Input on Service Changes

Your ideas and input about our transit system are important!
The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District has been planning for service changes to be implemented in August, and has added a community meeting in Isla Vista.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 3 at the Isla Vista Theater, 960 Embarcadero del Norte.
These meetings are an opportunity to join the conversation. Meetings already have been held in Santa Barbara and Carpinteria.
— Nancy Alexander is a community relations coordinator for Santa Barbara MTD.