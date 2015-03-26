Santa Barbara MTD Soliciting Public Input on Proposed Service Changes

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District will hold a series of public meetings in Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Goleta and Isla Vista to present proposed bus service changes to be implemented in August and November.

The public is invited to attend any of the meetings and provide feedback on the proposals or suggest other service improvements for consideration as funding becomes available.

The current proposal includes a grant funded weekday morning peak commute hour service increase on Lines 1 and 2, a UCSB funded increase in service on Lines 12x and 24x, service adjustments on Lines 1, 2, 15x, 23 and 25 to improve schedule adherence and the elimination of the Caltrans funded Coastal Express Limited commuter service due to full expenditure of the funding.

More detailed information about the changes will be available at the meetings, at the Transit Center (1020 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara) and on the MTD website by clicking here. The MTD Board of Directors will consider approval of the final service plan for the 2015-16 fiscal year at its meeting on April 28.

Please attend one of the following community meetings to share your comments:

» Thursday, April 9 at 2 p.m. — Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Library, 40 E Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara

» Thursday, April 9 at 6 p.m. — Isla Vista Theater, 960 Embarcadero del Norte in Isla Vista

» Tuesday, April 14 at 6 p.m. — Carpinteria Library, 5141 Carpinteria Ave. in Carpinteria

» Wednesday, April 15 at 6 p.m. — Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave. in Goleta

» Thursday, April 16 at 6 p.m. — MTD Auditorium, 550 Olive St. in Santa Barbara

MTD always welcomes comments and suggestions. Please send email to [email protected], write to 550 Olive St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101, or call 805.963.3364.

MTD provides nearly 8 million passenger trips per year, fulfilling its mission to enhance the personal mobility of South Coast residents and visitors by offering safe, clean, reliable, courteous, accessible, environmentally-responsible, and cost-effective transit service throughout the district.

— Nancy Alexander represents Santa Barbara MTD.