Santa Barbara MTD to Begin Serving New Foothill Road Campus of Sansum Clinic

Beginning Monday, Dec. 15, the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District will begin serving the new Foothill Road campus of Sansum Clinic with weekday bus service on Line 3 every half-hour between 7:45 a.m. and 5:15 p.m.

Line 3 also serves downtown Santa Barbara, Cottage Hospital, La Cumbre Plaza, and other Sansum facilities on Pueblo Street, Hitchcock Way and Pesetas Lane.

This route and schedule change is being implemented in coordination with Sansum Clinic and in response to multiple passenger requests.

“This will be a huge improvement in bus access to Foothill for our patients as there will be an additional 20 stops there per day,” said Aniko Kim, MPH, Sansum’s director of operations

In addition, Sansum will soon be implementing a Transportation Demand Management program that will include an emphasis on public transportation.

“We are truly grateful to MTD for their flexibility and rapid response in adding the bus line. With over 120,000 annual patient visits to the Foothill campus, this change will no doubt touch much of the community,” said Vincent Jensen, president and chief operating officer of Sansum Clinic.

The additional bus service will be useful to the many patients who need access to services provided at the clinic and convenient for Sansum employees as well. Complete details about the new route and schedule are available on MTD’s website by clicking here.

— Nancy Alexander represents Santa Barbara MTD.