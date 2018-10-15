Renovation Work at Santa Barbara Museum of Art Expected to Continue at Least Another 10 Months

Library advocates grumble over long process as City Council extends agreement to allow construction staging in public plaza area

The construction mess between the downtown Santa Barbara Library and the back of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art will continue, at least through next August.

What began in August of 2016 has now stretched beyond two years and libary advocates want the museum to find a new construction staging area for its $50-million renovation project next year.

Some library advocates said the museum's construction area is causing confusion and delay for the Library Plaza renovation project.

“A new library plaza will become a focal point for civic and cultural gatherings right in the civic and cultural heart of Santa Barbara,” said Milt Hess, vice chair of the city’s library board.

“I am sure you have seen what is there now, a tall fence creating a visual eyesore and an obstruction to easy access to La Arcada. This is not what Santa Barbara needs if we are serious about rejuvenating downtown.”

Despite the concerns raised, the Santa Barbara City Council this past week voted to extend the museum's staging agreement until Aug. 17, 2019, and then move to a month-to-month deal, depending on the museum's needs.

The original agreement with the city was for two years, from Aug. 17, 2016 to Aug. 17, 2018. In order to secure another year, and then a month-to-month deal, the museum agreed to make a $50,000 donation to the Library Plaza project.

The city wants to renovate the grass and fountain area in front of the 40 E. Anapamu St. library into a civic gathering point. In years past it has struggled with attracting people to the area because of the steady presence of homeless people who have camped out on the grass.

Sharon Hoshida, interim development director for the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation, said three years will be enough for the museum project and they should not be allowed to continue on a month-to-month agreement.

“The three years use of that prime downtown real estate closing a well-used pedestrian thoroughfare has been a bargain,” Hoshida said.

Hess said “enough is enough,” and that “incremental extensions will just create uncertainty.”

The museum has not paid the city any money for use of the public space during the first two years, according to the city.

Councilman Gregg Hart defended the museum.

“There really isn’t any other place for them to stage their construction,” Hart said. “We are being generous because we are partners.”

He said, “the project will be finished the fastest it absolutely can be finished.”

The city needs to provide the museum some flexibility with the deadline, he said.

“We have to be patient,” he said. “We can’t really impose a deadline and a contractual agreement for something that is dynamic.”

Eric Friedman joked that the best way to ruin a good marriage is to redesign your kitchen, and that this project reminds him of that.

“What we have here is a very public kitchen remodel,” Friedman said.

Still, it's important to work with the museum, he said.

“When we talk about the future of downtown, these two projects are one of the future components of downtown revitalization,” Friedman said.

“The museum and library are integral to this and this negotiated compromise recognizes this. This is the light at the end of the tunnel and a couple years from now we are going to have a great new museum that is going to be terrific for the community and a brand new plaza that is going to provide a lot of opportunities to enhance our arts.”

During the council meeting, Mayor Cathy Murillo put museum director Larry Feinberg on the spot, asking him about the construction staging.

“Can you acknowledge for us that you really are taking up public space there?” she asked. “I have heard people say, ‘what’s going on there?’ You sometimes spill out to the public street, you are taking up a lot of space.”

Feinberg said the first three phases of the project must be completed by August 2020, because the museum is planning a major Vincent Van Gogh exhibit for that summer.

“We’re only doing what has to be done in a major construction process that involves completely reinforcing one building that is more than 100 years old and another building that is more than 75 years old, which were both unreinforced masonry,” Feinberg said. “It is a public safety concern for our visitors and also out of concern for the preservation of our artwork, which belongs to the community.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.