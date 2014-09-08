Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Traces Human Origins with Two-Day Symposium

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History will gather scientists from around the globe on Friday and Saturday for a "Symposium on Human Origins," which promises to delve into one of the most controversial topics concerning early human history — the time period and the rate that early humans migrated out of Africa and populated the rest of the world's continents.

Karl Hutterer, the museum's emeritus director, said the subject of early human migration is controversial because new discoveries have compromised long-held beliefs regarding trends in early human migration.

These include the methods by which early humans reached Australia or the number of times the Americas experienced migration influxes during and after the Ice Age.

It is now believed there may have been multiple migrations, by different groups of people, to the Americas.

"We're looking to answer the questions surrounding when humans moved into certain parts of the word, why they moved there, and how it happened. Because the answers lay the foundation for the development of human cultures as we now know them today," Hutterer told Noozhawk. "It's quite a unique event. Nothing like this has been held anywhere else in the world. Normally, if you wanted to hear from some of the scientists being featured, you'd have to fly to Europe, Australia or elsewhere."

Friday's events will feature two panel discussions with biologists, anthropologists, and linguists from among the world's top universities, including Oxford, Texas A&M and UC Santa Barbara.

Friday's talks will take place at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History at 2559 Puesta del Sol.

Saturday's lecture series will take place at Lobero Theatre on 33 E. Canon Perdido St. and center on public lectures on evolutionary linguistics and other topics.

Both days will include meal events with the symposium's featured scientists. A complete calendar of events can be found on the museum's website by clicking here.

The morning panel on Friday will focus on the peopling of Eurasia, the combined landmass of Europe and Asia. The people currently inhabiting the two regions have distinct cultures, languages and physical characteristics, but 50,000 years ago they were populated by essentially the same group of people.

"These questions concern where we came from, how we got here and how we became what we are," Hutterer said. "With this symposium, we are trying to answer very basic questions about ourselves."

The evening panel will focus on migration to the Oceania region, which includes the Eastern Pacific Islands and Australia.

The biggest point of contention surrounding pacific migrations until recently had to do with transportation methods.

Early theories posited that people either migrated to these regions when they were still part of a larger landmass, or that they inadvertently floated there on a large piece of vegetation roughly 48,000 years ago.

"People coming out of Southeast Asia would have had to cross 500 miles or so of open ocean. They couldn't have been able to do that without watercraft," Hutterer said. "Now it's thought humans deliberately went there. Several hundred in fact. There is no other known way to explain the current populations of those continents without a group with a large initial size."

A Saturday dinner event at the museum will feature UC Santa Barbara professors John Johnson and Jim Kennett, who will talk about the Younger Dryas Comet impact hypothesis.

The hypothesis concerns the Younger Dryas cold period, which occurred roughly 12,000 years ago and is believed to be responsible for the destruction of North American mastodons, mammoths and other life forms originally believed to have been driven into extinction by human migration.

Scientists now believe the cold period may have been caused by an extraterrestrial event.

"A comet exploding in the atmosphere around 13,000 years ago may have started a worldwide period of cold climates that lasted about 1,000 years," Hutterer said.

Tickets to the symposium events are available through the museum.

