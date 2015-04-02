Santa Barbara Museum of Art Offers Docent Tours to Go with New Community Speakers Program

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art docents are now offering docent tours to go!

As part of a new Community Speakers Program, SBMA docents offer free 45-minute presentations related to the museum’s permanent collection and special exhibitions to organizations and community groups throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

For years, the mission of SBMA docents has to been to expand and enhance museum visitors’ experiences in the galleries. Now we are going "on the road" with our newest endeavor.

These free 45-minute presentations draw on a variety of topics related to SBMA’s outstanding collection and world-class special exhibitions to meet organizations’ desire for on-site cultural enrichment, whether it’s as part of a corporate “lunch and learn” or philanthropic outreach.

An interesting and dynamic talk, followed by a Q&A segment, enhances listeners’ appreciation and understanding of how art can refresh our vision and help us see the world in new ways. The Community Speakers Program is open to any private or nonprofit organizations looking to include creative and refreshing educational experiences without coordinating a trip to the museum.

The first two presentations focus on our two exciting exhibitions: "Botticelli, Titian, and Beyond: Masterpieces of Italian Painting from the Glasgow Museums" (on view through May 3) and "Degas to Chagall: Important Loans from the Armand Hammer Foundation" (ongoing).

Are you interested in participating? If so, please contact Kathryn Padgett at [email protected] for more information or to schedule a presentation for your group. These talks are free through the generosity of the museum and SBMA docent council.

— Mackenna Waterhouse for the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.