Santa Barbara Museum of Art Announces Returning Trustees Michael G. Wilson, Patricia Blake

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art is pleased to announce the newest member of its board of trustees for 2016-17: Michael G. Wilson.

In addition, Patricia Blake returns to the board after a one year hiatus. They will work under the leadership of Board Chair John C. Bishop Jr.

The term of the newly-elected trustees officially begins July 1, 2016.

Michael G. Wilson, Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, is a producer of the popular James Bond film series along with his sister, Barbara Broccoli.

Wilson and Broccoli have won awards from the Producers Guild of America and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

Wilson is currently president of EON Productions Ltd. and Chairman and President of Danjaq, LLC and divides his time between London and Los Angeles, developing and producing film, television and theatrer productions.

In addition, Wilson is a leading expert on 19th-century photography. He and his wife, Coila Jane, founded The Wilson Centre for Photography, a facility for research on the history, aesthetics and preservation of photographs.

In the United Kingdom, Wilson is a fellow of the Science Museum; trustee of the Art Fund (a British national fundraising charity for art); trustee emeritus of the Science Museum Foundation, Cape Farewell and the Kraszna-Krausz Foundation, and former chair of the National Media Museum, Bradford.

In the United States, Wilson is a trustee of Harvey Mudd College and the Carnegie Institution for Science. He was previously a member of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s board of trustees from 1993-99.

He has a B.S. in engineering from Harvey Mudd College, Claremont, and a J.D. from Stanford Law School.

Patricia Blake received a master’s degree in arts administration from New York University and bachelor’s degree cum laude in art history from Wellesley College.

Her professional experience includes working as manager of the Corporate and Fellows Loan Program at the Whitney Museum of American Art from l985-2003.

She has acted as advisor to private and corporate collections and is a qualified fine and decorative arts appraiser.

Blake is a member of ArtTable and the Association of Professional Art Advisors, and she also served on SBMA’s Collections Committee.

She was an SBMA trustee from 1999-2006 and 2007-15.

— Katrina Carl represents the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.