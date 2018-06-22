Friday, June 22 , 2018, 12:49 pm | Overcast with Haze 64º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Museum of Art Appoints Nonprofit Executive Gina Benesh as Director of Development

By Katrina Carl for the Santa Barbara Museum of Art | June 6, 2016 | 4:30 p.m.
Gina Benesh Click to view larger
Gina Benesh (Courtesy photo)

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art is pleased to announce the appointment of Gina Benesh as director of development. It is anticipated that she will officially begin her new position on July 11, 2016.

A nonprofit executive for 15 years, Benesh was the vice president of development and communications at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden from 2008-14, where she led a $14 million capital campaign. The campaign successfully went 7 percent over goal, and the garden’s new Conservation Center is now under construction.

Benesh’s career began in Tacoma, Wash., in 1999, where she grew the fundraising capacity of the Boys & Girls Clubs to serve over 12,000 children in five communities in and beyond Tacoma through two capital campaigns — one for $6 million and the second for $60 million.

The clubs changed their name to Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound to reflect expansion to regional coverage.

While directing growth campaigns, Benesh also oversaw grants, planned giving, annual giving and major gifts. Under her watch, the operating budget increased from $1.6 million to $4.5 million.

SBMA’s Robert and Mercedes Eichholz Director Larry Feinberg said, “An excellent, widely-experienced and dynamic fundraiser, Gina is a creative thinker with very strong management and financial skills. With talents as an actress and former ballet dancer, she also has a passion for the arts and a warm and enthusiastic demeanor. We welcome her to SBMA.”

Prior to development, Benesh taught English at universities in the United Arab Emirates and in Korea. She holds master’s degrees in teaching English to speakers of other languages from Cambridge University and from Portland State University.

She is the author of CultureShock! United Arab Emirates, which was published three times beginning in 1996, with the most recent edition published in 2008.

Throughout her career, Benesh has invested in real estate and manages a portfolio of properties with her husband.

While working on projects in Montana most recently, Gina kept her hand in the nonprofit arena by serving on the board of the Flathead Community Foundation and growing their women’s giving circle from 64 to nearly 400 members and quadrupling their giving capacity.

Katrina Carl represents the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

 

